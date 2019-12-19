Crocodile Campos Ready To Strike Saturday In Chile

(December 18, 2019) – Chilean standout Triple C, Andrés “Chilean Crocodile” Campos (7-0, 2 KOs) who many say is one of the most highly regarded prospects to emerge from Latin American in recent times, returns to the ring this Saturday as he takes on Venezuelan Jesus Martinez for the WBA Fedebol Flyweight Championship over 10 rounds in the headline feature fight in Lo Barnechea, Chile and promoted by GF Promotions.

Crocodile Campos discusses his fight “I’m very happy to prove that I’m the best in South America and that now with my new team in Chile and Australia we’re going to do great things. Now step by step I will advance and build a race to reach the Fedebol, FedLatin and in the future a world championship. I spent 3 months in Australia and my preparation in Australia was amazing with WBA World Interim Champion Andrew Moloney, World #3 Jason Moloney, World #8 Billel Dib and IBF International Champion Bruno Tarimo of Africa. I would also like to thank the team of trainers down under with Angelo Hyder, “El Tigre” Tony Nobbs and Craig Wilson”

Photo: Bucal Safe

Campos continued, about what the future holds for himself and his team that is now guided by Australian boxing juggernauts Dragon Fire Boxing.

“I want to thank everyone from home who has supported me so far and getting me these opportunities. I am very excited to with what my manager Tony Tolj has for me and his stable of fighters and continue to work hard as I appreciate the faith that Tony and his team have had in me.”

Jesus Martinez is 9 wins 3 losses, the Venezuelan is on a 2 and a half year win / 10 fight streak and is guided by well respected South American manager of champions Jairo Cuba.

Australian boxing tycoon Tony Tolj, who heads up the renowned Dragon Fire Boxing weighed in on Campos future in Australia and Chile.

Tolj said, “I was extremely impressed with Campos’ last performance and he showed why we believe he is a future world champion and I would like to thank the team in Nicolas “Maverick” Martinez Chile for getting him this great opportunity and we together are very honoured to be fighting for the Fedebol title.