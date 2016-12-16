Crosstown Chicago Rivals Battle In Main Event

On Saturday, January 21, 2017, at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago, Warriors Boxing Promotions returns to action with another instalment of the “Windy City Fight Nights” series of boxing shows.

Designed to showcase the best of Chicago’s up-and-coming talent, this WCFN will feature undefeated super welterweight Achour Esho taking on the always tough Anthony Abbruzzese for the ABO Regional Jr. Middleweight Championship in the night’s eight-round main event.

“I’m super excited to fight again and showcase my talent,” said Achour Esho. “I love fighting and I’m stoked I’m in the main event again. Who wouldn’t be? My opponent is a hometown fighter whom I respect very much and am not taking lightly. He’s fought several undefeated fighters and gone the distance. He also knows me and is going to come out and try to prove himself. Let’s do this! Winner goes home with the title and belt!”

“I’m really looking forward to the fight. I know I’m fighting a tough guy who’s going to come at me, ready,” said Anthony Abbruzzese. “I’m coming to fight too. I have never said no to a fight in my whole career and I don’t plan on doing that now. I have nothing but respect for him and we are going to put on a show.”

In the night’s six-round co-main event will be super featherweight knockout artist Josh Hernandez (4-0, 4 KOs) of Chicago; as well as four-round bouts featuring undefeated Chicago lightweight Yousif Saleh (1-0); super middleweight Ruben Schobitz (1-0, 1 KO) of Miami via Spain; Warriors Boxing’s first-ever female fighter, Chicago lightweight Jessica McCaskill (2-1, 2 KOs); East Chicago, Indiana, super bantamweight Francisco Saldana (2-0, 1 KO); and Palatine, Illinois, flyweight Javier Rivera (3-0, 1 KO).

Tickets for Windy City Fight Night are priced at $101, $76, $51 and $36 and are available at Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster.com; by calling 1-800-745-3000, or the Warriors Offices: 312-226-5800 or the UIC Pavilion Box Office: 312-413-5740 or the UIC Box Office (Thursday or Friday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM) or can be Purchased the night of the event.

Warriors Boxing Vice President Dominic Pesoli created the Windy City Fight Night series to introduce and develop local and international boxing talent, many of whom went on to become world champions and top contenders, including Andrzej Fonfara and Adrian Granados from Chicago, as well as international imports such as current light heavyweight champion Sergei Kovalev.

“This show we are looking to surpass the success of the last one and that’s saying a lot,” said Warriors Boxing President Leon Margules. “I am proud of my team at Warriors for helping keep the Chicago boxing scene alive with this series and for developing young talent for the top of the boxing world of tomorrow.”

“We have a great group of talented fighters who will be in tough match-ups that help advance their skills,” said Dominic Pesoli. “The fans in this city know that Windy City Fight Nights are always an entertaining night of back-and-forth action.”

Windy City Fight Night is proudly sponsored by Abt Electronics, Output Lounge/Sports Bar, Unanimous Boxing Gym, and Holiday Inn & Suites Chicago O’Hare – Rosemont. On fight night, doors open at 7:00 pm CT and the action starts at 8:00 pm. The UIC Pavilion is located at 525 S. Racine Avenue in Chicago. The entire bout card is subject to change.