Crowley and McLellan All-Canadian Grudge Match Reaching the Boiling Point

(January 24, 2019) – The all-Canadian grudge match between CPBC Canadian and International Super Welterweight Champion Cody “The Crippler” Crowley and former Canadian champion Stuart McLellan is heating to a boil on social media, and the two freely trade insults in a newly released video.

The undefeated newcomer Crowley (16-0, 9 KOs) will defend his titles against the well-respected veteran McLellan (25-2-3, 10 KOs) in a 12-round shootout on Saturday, February 9, at the Memorial Centre in Crowley’s hometown of Peterborough, Ontario.

The event, presented by Crowley’s own CCC Promotions, is entitled “Homecoming IV- Bad Blood.”

Tickets for “Homecoming IV- Bad Blood” are priced at $62.15, $39.55 and $28.25 and are available at www.memorialcentre.ca. VIP Floor Tickets are also available through CCC Promotions (text or call 705.927.3265).

The two have been going back and forth with increasing intensity since their showdown was announced.

“He’s delusional,” says Crowley in the video. “He’s nothing but a spoiled brat,” counters McLellan.

25-year-old Crowley has become well-known in the gyms of his adopted home of Las Vegas. Working with an arm’s length list of world champions including Floyd Mayweather Jr., and having former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman’s brother Ibn Cason as a trainer, Crowley has gained a reputation as Canada’s next big thing… a claim that the veteran McLellan strongly disputes.

“You’re not a real fighter, Cody,” says McLellan. “You know what happens when the hard worker meets a spoiled bitch, man.”

“This guy has been hating on everything I do from the moment I moved to Vegas,” responds Crowley. “The dude doesn’t know enough is enough. The only way to show him and shut him up is with my fists.”

On fight night, doors open at 6 pm, with the first fight starting at 7 pm. The Memorial Centre is located at 151 Lansdowne Street in Peterborough. The Memorial Centre is a 4,329-seat multi-purpose arena. Built in 1956, it is now home to the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League and the Peterborough Lakers of the Major Series Lacrosse league. For more information, visit www.memorialcentre.ca.