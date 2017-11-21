Damir Ismagulov takes decision over Rogerio Karranca

M-1 CHALLENGE 85 RESULTS
MOSCOW (November 11, 2017) — M-1 Challenger lightweight champion Damir Ismagulov defeated Rogerio Karranca in a non-title, Super Fight last night in the M-1 Challenge 85 main event, at the Ice Palace in Moscow.
In another true international MMA event, 10 different countries were represented by the 24 fighters: Russia, USA, Brazil, Georgia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Croatia, Switzerland and Spain.
Ismagulov (13-2-0, 8-1-0), fighting out of Russia by way of Kazakhstan, needed all five rounds to take a decision over his Brazilian opponent, M-1 Global pro-debuting Karranca (13-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0).
In the co-featured event, American featherweight Nate “The Train” Landwehr (10-2-0, M-1: 2-0-0) took a three-round decision from always tough Viktor Kolesnik (11-3-1, M-1: 2-1-1), of Russia.
Georgian light heavyweight Giga Kukhalashvili (9-3-0, M-1: 2-0-0), undefeated Russian lightweight Abubakar Mestoev (6-0-0, M-1: 6-0-0) and Kazakh flyweight Arman Ashimov (7-2-1, M-1: 2-0-0) all registered opening-round knockout via punches, respectively, over late replacement Sebastian Heil (6-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of Germany, Russian Alexey “Ataman” Makhno (16-6-0, M-1: 4-3-0) and Rodrigo “Bad Boy” Melonio (16-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of Germany.
On the preliminary card, former M-1 Challenge champion Maxim Divnich (13-3-0, M-1: 7-4-0), fighting out of Russia, lost a decision to hot Russian lightweight prospect Ruslan Rakhmonkulov (11-1-1, M-1: 1-0-0), who was making his M-1 Global debut.
American featherweight “The Finisher” Josh Rettinghouse (16-4-0, M-1: 4-0-0) took a three-round decision over Ukranian Alexander Luna (21-11-0, M-1: 1-1-0), as did Ukrainian Andrey “Iron” Lezhnev (17-7-0, M-1: 5-3-0) versus Russian Ilfat Amirov (9-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0).
Russian middleweight used a rear-naked choke for a second-round submission win against Croatian Kristijan Perak (9-4-2, M-1: 0-3-2) and Russian bantamweight Sergey Klyuev (5-0-0, M-1: 3-0-0) remained unbeaten using an arm-bar for a first-round victory by way of an opening round submission of previously unbeaten Spaniard Oscar Suarez (3-1-1, M-1: 0-1-0).
Georgian flyweight Vazha Tsiptauri (3-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0) employed a Guillotine Choke for a third-round win by submission over his Swiss opponent, Frederico Gutzwiller (3-3-0, M-1: 1-1-0), while Maxim Yakobyuk (2-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0) forced Victor “Tatra” Trushov (2-1-0) into a second-round submission in a battle of Russian heavyweights.
Complete results and photo gallery gallery (click on pictures for IDs):
MAIN CARD
MAIN EVENT – LIGHTWEIGHT SUPER FIGHT
Damir Ismagulov (13-2-0, M-1: 8-1-0), Kazakhstan by way of Russia
WDEC5
Rogerio Karranca (13-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Brazil
CO-FEATURE FEATHERWEIGHTS
Nate Landwehr (10-2-0, M-1: 2-0-0), USA
DEC3
Victor Kolesnik (11-3-1, M-1: 2-1-1), Russia
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS
Giga Kukhalashvili (9-3-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Georgia
WKO1 (Punches – 1:16)
Sebastian Heil (6-2-0, M-1; 0-1-0), Germany
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Abubaker Mestoev (6-0-0, M-1: 6-0-0), Russia
WKO1 (Punches – 3:27)
Alexey Makhano (16-6-0, M-1: 4-3-0), Russia
FLYWEIGHTS
Arman Ashimov (7-2-1, M-1: 2-0-0), Kazakhstan
WKO1 (Punches – 3:27)
Rodrigo Melonio (16-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Brazil
PRELIMINARY CARD
HEAVYWEIGHTS
Maxim Yakobyuk (2-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia
WSUB2 (Side Choke – 1:16)
Victor Trushov (2-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia
MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Vitaliy Slipenko (9-1-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Russia
WSUB2 (Rear Naked Choke – 2:19)
Kristijan Perak (9-4-2, M-1: 0-3-2), Croatia
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Ruslan Rakhmonkulov (11-1-1, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia
WDEC3
Maxim Divnich (13-3-0, M-1: 7-4-0), Russia by way of Ukraine
BANTAMWEIGHTS
Sergey Klyuev (5-0-0, M-1: 3-0-0), Russia
WSUB1 (Arm Bar – 0:45)
Oscar Suarez (3-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Spain
FEATHERWEIGHTS
Andrey Lezhnev (17-7-0, M-1: 5-3-0), Ukraine
WDEC3
Ilfat Amirov (9-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia
Josh Rettinghouse (16-4-0, M-1: 4-0-0), USA
WDEC3
Aleksander Lunga (21-11-0, M-1: 1-1-0), Ukraine
FLYWEIGHTS
Vazha Tsiptauri (2-1-0, M-1: 0-0-0), Georgia
WSUB3 (Guillotine Choke – 0:32)
Frederico Gutzwiller (3-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Switzerland, 124,78 lbs. (56,6 kg.)