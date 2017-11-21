Damir Ismagulov takes decision over Rogerio Karranca

M-1 CHALLENGE 85 RESULTS

MOSCOW (November 11, 2017) — M-1 Challenger lightweight champion Damir Ismagulov defeated Rogerio Karranca in a non-title, Super Fight last night in the M-1 Challenge 85 main event, at the Ice Palace in Moscow.

In another true international MMA event, 10 different countries were represented by the 24 fighters: Russia, USA, Brazil, Georgia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Croatia, Switzerland and Spain.

Ismagulov (13-2-0, 8-1-0), fighting out of Russia by way of Kazakhstan, needed all five rounds to take a decision over his Brazilian opponent, M-1 Global pro-debuting Karranca (13-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0).

In the co-featured event, American featherweight Nate “The Train” Landwehr (10-2-0, M-1: 2-0-0) took a three-round decision from always tough Viktor Kolesnik (11-3-1, M-1: 2-1-1), of Russia.

Georgian light heavyweight Giga Kukhalashvili (9-3-0, M-1: 2-0-0), undefeated Russian lightweight Abubakar Mestoev (6-0-0, M-1: 6-0-0) and Kazakh flyweight Arman Ashimov (7-2-1, M-1: 2-0-0) all registered opening-round knockout via punches, respectively, over late replacement Sebastian Heil (6-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of Germany, Russian Alexey “Ataman” Makhno (16-6-0, M-1: 4-3-0) and Rodrigo “Bad Boy” Melonio (16-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of Germany.

On the preliminary card, former M-1 Challenge champion Maxim Divnich (13-3-0, M-1: 7-4-0), fighting out of Russia, lost a decision to hot Russian lightweight prospect Ruslan Rakhmonkulov (11-1-1, M-1: 1-0-0), who was making his M-1 Global debut.

American featherweight “The Finisher” Josh Rettinghouse (16-4-0, M-1: 4-0-0) took a three-round decision over Ukranian Alexander Luna (21-11-0, M-1: 1-1-0), as did Ukrainian Andrey “Iron” Lezhnev (17-7-0, M-1: 5-3-0) versus Russian Ilfat Amirov (9-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0).

Russian middleweight used a rear-naked choke for a second-round submission win against Croatian Kristijan Perak (9-4-2, M-1: 0-3-2) and Russian bantamweight Sergey Klyuev (5-0-0, M-1: 3-0-0) remained unbeaten using an arm-bar for a first-round victory by way of an opening round submission of previously unbeaten Spaniard Oscar Suarez (3-1-1, M-1: 0-1-0).

Georgian flyweight Vazha Tsiptauri (3-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0) employed a Guillotine Choke for a third-round win by submission over his Swiss opponent, Frederico Gutzwiller (3-3-0, M-1: 1-1-0), while Maxim Yakobyuk (2-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0) forced Victor “Tatra” Trushov (2-1-0) into a second-round submission in a battle of Russian heavyweights.

Complete results:

MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT – LIGHTWEIGHT SUPER FIGHT

Damir Ismagulov (13-2-0, M-1: 8-1-0), Kazakhstan by way of Russia

WDEC5

Rogerio Karranca (13-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Brazil

CO-FEATURE FEATHERWEIGHTS

Nate Landwehr (10-2-0, M-1: 2-0-0), USA

DEC3

Victor Kolesnik (11-3-1, M-1: 2-1-1), Russia

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS

Giga Kukhalashvili (9-3-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Georgia

WKO1 (Punches – 1:16)

Sebastian Heil (6-2-0, M-1; 0-1-0), Germany

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Abubaker Mestoev (6-0-0, M-1: 6-0-0), Russia

WKO1 (Punches – 3:27)

Alexey Makhano (16-6-0, M-1: 4-3-0), Russia

FLYWEIGHTS

Arman Ashimov (7-2-1, M-1: 2-0-0), Kazakhstan

WKO1 (Punches – 3:27)

Rodrigo Melonio (16-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Brazil

PRELIMINARY CARD

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Maxim Yakobyuk (2-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia

WSUB2 (Side Choke – 1:16)

Victor Trushov (2-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Vitaliy Slipenko (9-1-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Russia

WSUB2 (Rear Naked Choke – 2:19)

Kristijan Perak (9-4-2, M-1: 0-3-2), Croatia

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Ruslan Rakhmonkulov (11-1-1, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia

WDEC3

Maxim Divnich (13-3-0, M-1: 7-4-0), Russia by way of Ukraine

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Sergey Klyuev (5-0-0, M-1: 3-0-0), Russia

WSUB1 (Arm Bar – 0:45)

Oscar Suarez (3-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Spain

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Andrey Lezhnev (17-7-0, M-1: 5-3-0), Ukraine

WDEC3

Ilfat Amirov (9-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia

Josh Rettinghouse (16-4-0, M-1: 4-0-0), USA

WDEC3

Aleksander Lunga (21-11-0, M-1: 1-1-0), Ukraine

FLYWEIGHTS

Vazha Tsiptauri (2-1-0, M-1: 0-0-0), Georgia

WSUB3 (Guillotine Choke – 0:32)

Frederico Gutzwiller (3-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Switzerland, 124,78 lbs. (56,6 kg.)