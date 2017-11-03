Damir Ismagulov vs Rogerio Karranca

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia (November 2, 2017) – The stars will be out November 10 at M-1 Challenge 85, featuring M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Damir Ismagulov, at Olympic Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

M-1 Challenge 85 will be streamed live from Moscow in high definition on www.M1Global.TV. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV. Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets.

M-1 Challenge 85 is a true international event with representatives of 10 different countries: Russia, USA, Brazil, Germany, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Georgia, Switzerland, Ukraine and Spain.

Ismagulov (12-2-0, M-1: 7-1-0), fighting out of Kazakhstan, captured his title this past May at M-1 Challenge 78, stopping Maxim Divnich (12-2-0) via punches in round four. Ismagulov is riding a seven-fight win streak into this non-title, main event fight against Brazilian challenger Rogerio Karranca (13-2-0), who will be making his M-1 Global debut.

Georgian light heavyweight Giga Kukhalashvili (8-3-0, M-1: 1-0-0) steps up in class to take on former M-1 Challenge light heavyweight champion Stephan “T-800” Puetz (15-3-0, M-1: 6-2-0, of Germany.

Stephan Puetz (R) will try to position himself for another title shot

Other main card matches are American featherweight Nate “The Train” Landwehr (9-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0) vs. Russian Viktor Kolesnik (11-2-1, (M-1: 2-0-1), Abubakar Mestoev vs. Alexey “Ataman” Makhno (16-5-0, M-1: 4-2-0) in battle of Russian lightweights, and Kazakhstan bantamweight Arman Ashimov (6-2-1, M-1: 1-0-0) vs. Rodrigo “Bad Boy” Melonio (16-2-0, M-1: 0-0-0), of Brazil.

The loaded preliminary card has seven fights: Russian lightweight and former M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Divnich (13-2-0, M-1: 7-3-0) vs. Russian Ruslan Rakhmonkulov (10-1-1, M-1: 0-0-0), Russian middleweight Vitaliy Slipenko (8-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0) vs. Croatian Kristijan Perak (9-3-2, M-1: 0-2-2), Georgian middleweight Vazha Tsiptauri (2-1-0, M-1 0-0-0) vs. Frederico Gutzwiller (3-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0), of Switzerland, American bantamweight “The Finisher” Josh Rettinghouse (15-4-0, M-1: 3-0-0) vs. Ukrainian Alexander Lunga (21-10-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Ukrainian featherweight Andrey “Iron” Lezhnev (16-7-0, M-1: 4-3-0) vs. Russian Ilfat Amirov (9-2-0, M-1: 0-0-0), Spanish bantamweight Oscar Suarez (3-0-0, M-1: 0-0-0) vs. Russian Sergey Klyuev (4-0-0, M-1: 2-0-0), and Russian heavyweight Victor “Tatra” Trushnov (2-0-0, M-1: 0-0-0) vs. fellow countryman Maxim Yakobyuk (1-0-0, M-1: 0-0-0).