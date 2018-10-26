Daniel Baiz Returns

SAN ANTONIO, TX (October 25, 2018) – Prince Ranch boxer Daniel “The Beast” Baiz (12-1, 5 KOs), will return to action this Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium in San Antonio, Texas. Baiz will face Leonardo Esquivel Carrizal (5-4-1, 2 KOs) in a 4-round bout and vowed to fight at welterweight by the start of 2019. This fight will be at a catch weight of 150 lbs.

“I know what I have to do to become one of the best fighters in the world and part of that is making the right choices to fight at the right weight,” said Baiz. “I know that fighting at welterweight will give me the best possible chance to win a world title. I’m looking forward to fighting in front of my hometown fans once again this Saturday.”

Baiz, as mentioned above, will be fighting at the lowest weight of his career as he hopes to become the best version of himself.

“Daniel Baiz is a terrific fighter, an action fighter, one who comes to fight every time he steps in the ring,” said Greg Hannely, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “He is the type of fighter who always comes to put on a show for his fans. At his new weight class, he has the best chance for success.”