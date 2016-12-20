Danny Garcia Vs Keith Thurman

“Get ready you’re next, prepare yourself for an ass-whoppin’”

IB-December 20, 2016 – When Keith Thurman begin to capture national exposure boxing fans became pretty excited and why not? After all you had a young upcoming boxer that looked and seemed to be indestructible. It was understandable why boxing fans across the nation would jump on the Thurman bandwagon. Here you had a prospect turned contender and afraid of no one, undefeated with a high knockout percentage and calling out everyone and anyone.

Many fans felt Thurman’s last fight would be his big test, going against former world champion Shawn Porter and contending for a world title. Thurman, the man who calls himself “One Time”, did not disappoint his fans. If Thurman passed the test by defeating Porter, then this encounter with Garcia will be a Day of Reckoning.

By defeating Porter and becoming world champion, Thurman most definitely passed the test and showed the world he is a fighter to be reckoned with. However, the victory over Porter was not without controversy as many boxing fans felt Porter won the fight. Nonetheless, the victory over Porter did not impress world champion Danny Garcia who is scheduled to fight Thurman on March 4th 2017, when both Champions will put their perspective belts on the line.

Garcia recently defeated Samuel Vargas and had some strong words for Thurman. After the Vargas fight, Garcia told Fight Hub TV that he told Thurman “Get ready you’re next, prepare yourself for an ass-whoppin’”. Thurman replied “I ain’t no cherry.” Garcia ended the dispute with “Yea you are cause I picked you next.”

Both fighters are undefeated, Garcia at 33-0 while Thurman sits at 27-0. Garcia is 28 years old and lists himself at five feet eight and a half inches tall compared to Thurman who is also 28 years old and list himself at five feet seven and a half inches tall. A common opponent for Thurman and Garcia is Robert Guerrero with both defeating Guerrero by unanimous 12-round decisions.

The question that remains to be answered is will Garcia swiftly do away with Thurman’s undefeated status or will Thurman one time silence the cockiness of team Garcia? Looks like we have good one brewing and barring a draw, someone’s 0 must go! The contest will be held in New York and broadcast on Showtime.

-Blackbull

#insideboxing #boxing