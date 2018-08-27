Danny Gonzalez And Johnny Hernandez To Battle

NEW YORK, (AUGUST 24, 2018) – “Rockin’ Fights” 32 is poised to have The Paramount rocking when two of the Paramount’s own warriors fight for their chance at earning the ABO Intercontinental Title. On September 21st, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (Woodhaven, NY, 16-1-1 6KO’s) will look to make it a dominating ninth consecutive win at The Paramount, but will have his hands full against Huntington’s native son, JOHNNY “THE HITMAN” HERNANDEZ (Huntington, NY, 9-3 1KO). Hernandez is no stranger to The Paramount either, having fought at the venue ten times over his career. One guarantee is that boxing fans from across Long Island will be flooding in to get tickets to “Rockin’ Fights 32”.

Danny Gonzalez is coming off two dominating performances at The Paramount in both March and June. At “Rockin’ Fights 30”, Gonzalez stopped the very tough and durable veteran Juan Rodriguez in the 5th Round of an 8-round fight. Three months later at “Rockin’ Fights 31”, in his first main event at The Paramount, Danny unleashed the beast in front of a rowdy Long Island crowd, destroying tough veteran Justin Savi in the second round, after a vicious onslaught of power punches that ripped both the body and head of Savi. Danny has been in training camp with former world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia, sparring regularly with the World Champ to take his abilities to new levels in preparation for this exciting main event on September 21st.

Danny had this to say about his training camp, and what fans can expect come September 21st, “I’m excited to be the main event at The Paramount again and I am most definitely ready to face the home town, Long Island native Johnny Hernandez. I know it’s going be a sold-out arena and we are both certainly coming to fight and bring action to The Paramount As always, I am so grateful for these amazing opportunities I have received and moreover I am appreciative of the continued support I receive daily from my management team, promotor, coaches and fans and I am ready to put on a great showing September 21st at The Paramount.”

Johnny Hernandez is coming off a terrific victory in his previous fight at “Rockin’ Fights 31” in June, against Juan Rodriguez. Johnny, is known as a ‘crowd-pleaser’ as he is always eager to trade with anyone at the center of the ring; a quality which earned him his nickname, “The Hitman”. However, in his last fight, Johnny showed an enhanced tactical offense, picking his spots to land shots to both the head and body of Rodriguez. The two battled through six-rounds, in a gritty, classic “Rockin’ Fights” match, that Johnny won via unanimous decision. Hernandez brings it every time he steps in the ring. The Paramount is a short walk from his house, literally in his backyard in Huntington, so a strong following of “Hitman” fans will be in attendance to propel Johnny, urging him on to come out victorious, with the ABO Championship in hand. This bout will be Johnny Hernandez’s first main event at The Paramount.

Johnny had this to say about his upcoming title bout, “A lion doesn’t have to prove that it’s a threat … you already know what the lion is capable of. This fight means everything to me, it can revive my career or end it so a lot is riding on this win”

JOE DEGUARIDA, CEO of Star Boxing, had this to say about the main event on September 21st, “This is what makes Boxing so special. Two local fighters, fighting in front of a packed arena of hometown fans. A win for either Danny or Johnny is a major step towards the ultimate goal of moving on for a world title chance, but both are winners for being able to compete in a fight like this. “Rockin’ Fights” always brings a great crowd, and on September 21st, the fans will get to see another truly special night.”

You can watch both Danny Gonzalez and Johnny Hernandez last fights by clicking below:

Watch Danny Gonzalez vs Justin Savi from Rockin’ Fights 31 HERE.

Watch Johnny Hernandez vs Juan Rodriguez from Rockin’ Fights 31 HERE.