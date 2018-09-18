Darmani Rock to Headline

Philadelphia, PA (September 17, 2018) – Top Heavyweight prospect Darmani Rock will take part in the eight-round main event on Saturday, October 6th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Also, appearing in the co-feature bout will be rising lightweight prospect Jeremy Cuevas.

The show is promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions in association with Roc Nation Sports.

Rock of Philadelphia, who was the number-one amateur heavyweight in the United States and former Youth Amateur champion, has a record of 12-0 with seven knockouts.

The 22 year-old Rock is a two-year professional who has a 1st round stoppage over Carlos Cotto (8-1-1) on his resume. Rock is coming off a six-round unanimous decision win over Marquis Valentine on July 20th in Sloan, Iowa.

This will be Rock’s 3rd appearance in Philadelphia.

Cuevas (10-0, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia will fight in a bout scheduled for six-rounds.

The 22 year-old Cuevas is a two -year professional, who has been recognized as one of the top lightweight prospects in the country. He has stopped his last two opponents, which includes his last bout when he stopped Deo Kizito at The 2300 Arena. This will be Cuevas’s 3rd consecutive and 4th overall fight at The 2300 Arena.

Surging 18 year-old prospect Brandon Pizarro will see action in a six-round bout.

The former Junior Olympic champion has a record of 11-1 with five knockouts.

The Philadelphia native is a two-year professional, and has a win over previously undefeated Abdiel Padilla.

Pizarro, who has won three consecutive bouts, is coming off a 2nd round stoppage over veteran Hector Marengo on August 11th at The 2300 Arena. This will be Pizarro’s 3rd consecutive appearance at The 2300 Arena.

Seeing action on the undercard in a six-round bout will undefeated super featherweight Gadwin Rosa (7-0, 6 KOs) of Ocala, Florida.

Also in a four-round bout will be undefeated super featherweight Christian Tapia (5-0, 4 KOs) of Coamo, Puerto Rico.

Undefeated welterweight Marcel Rivers (6-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia will take part in a four-round bout.

Making his pro debut will be 21 year-old Benny Sinakin of Philadelphia.

Also making his pro debut will be lightweight Thyler Williams of Philadelphia.

All opponents and more bouts will be announced shortly.

Tickets available now! $50 GA , $70 Premium, $125 VIP +fees

Purchase Tickets online at hardhittingpromotions.com ; 2300arena.com or by calling 267.758.2173 as well as the 2300 Arena Box Office.