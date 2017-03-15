Darrion Caldwell, Leandro Higo Receives Title Shot Against Eduardo Dantas At Bellator 177

LOS ANGELES — (March 14, 2017) – Following an undisclosed injury to Darrion Caldwell, budding superstarLeandro “Pitbull” Higo(17-2) will now challenge current champion Eduardo “Dudu” Dantas(19-4) in a bantamweight world title fight at Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higoinside the Budapest Sports Arena on April 14.

In addition, John “Macapa”(21-1-2) will faceDaniel Weichel (38-9) in a featherweight contest and Lena Ovchynnikova (11-4) meets Helen Harper (4-1) at 125-pounds. Rounding out the Spike-televised MMA action will be a featherweight matchup pitting Hungarian-born Adam “The Kid” Borics (5-0) against Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor(1-2).

Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higowill be broadcast on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while Bellator Kickboxing 6 will air immediately following the MMA portion of the event, beginning at 11pm ET/10pm CT.

Complete Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higo Main Card:

Bantamweight World Title Bout: Eduardo Dantas (19-4) vs. Leandro Higo (17-2)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Daniel Weichel (38-9) vs. John “Macapa”Teixeira (21-1-2)

Flyweight Feature Bout: Lena Ovchynnikova (11-4) vs. Helen Harper (4-1)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Anthony Taylor (1-2) vs. Adam Borics (5-0)

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Brian Moore (9-5) vs. Ludovit Klein (6-0)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Mate Kertesz (3-0) vs. Adam Polgar (10-8)