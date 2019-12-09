Demarco Upsets Hamzaoui For WBF Title In France

(December 8, 2019) – Unheralded Tamara Demarco of Argentina upset former world champion Amira Hamzaoui in her own back-yard, Epernay in France, on Saturday December 7, to win the vacant World Boxing Federation Womens Intercontinental Flyweight title.

At the Hall des sports Pierre Gaspard, “La Rebelde” made the absolute most of what was her first big championship opportunity, as she was aggressive from the start and comprehensively beat the local southpaw favourite to the punch.

While not a big puncher, Demarco utilized an excellent strategy and put on a great performance, as she had Hamzaoui in trouble on several occasions. With a little more power she likely would have at least scored some knock-downs, if not recorded a stoppage.

After ten rounds there was no doubt that the visitor from Buenos Aires had done more than enough to win, and judges Mohamed Hireche, Benny Decroos and Vincent Dupas all scored it widely in her favour by 98-92, 99-92 and 97-93.

31-year-old Demarco improved her professional record to 9-3 (0), while Hamzaoui (33), a WBF World Flyweight Champion between 2014 and 2016, drops to 13-3-1 (5). The fight headlined a card promoted by Jerome Vilmain.