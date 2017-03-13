Demetrius Andrade Now 2X World Champ

New York, (March 12, 2017) – On Saturday night in Ludwigshafen, Germany, Demetrius Andrade became a two-time undefeated World Champion by defeating defending champion Jack Culcay. With the victory Andrade won the WBA Super Welterweight crown.

Andrade won by matching scores of 116-112 on two of the judge’s scorecards, but the third judge incredibly had the fight for Culcay by a score of 115-114. Andrade was the superior boxer and controlled the bout with fast combos to Culcay’s head and body. While often Andrade used an effective jab to keep his distance, the bout became a spirited battle with Culcay trying to bull his way in and Andrade often answering back with punches in bunches.

Andrade utilized both physical and superior skill advantages throughout the fight as he outfought Culcay for most of the 12 rounds but it was a tough and grueling battle as Culcay (22-2, 11 KO’s) and Andrade (24-0, 16 KO’s) both showed heart and determination in numerous entertaining exchanges that thrilled the sold-out crowd.

Andrade set a fast pace from the opening bell using his full arsenal throughout the fight, keeping the game Culcay at bay for most of the rounds. Culcay to his credit never stopped trying and even engaged Andrade in a toe-to-toe battle in the 12th and final round, but Andrade stood his ground and usually had an answer for Culcay’s advances.

Andrade stated: “I did everything I needed to do. I came to German and took the title. Culcay fought like a champion but I was the better man. It feels great. I never lost my belt in the ring, so it feels like ‘and still, and the new, and still undefeated world champion…”

When asked about future plans, Andrade said: “I just want to fight the best. Line them up, and I will knock all the champions down”.

Andrade’s Promoter Joe DeGuardia had these comments after the fight, “It was a very exciting fight that both should be proud of as they both showed the determination and will to win that a world championship inspires. Demetrius has shown he is willing to fight anybody, anywhere, to show the world he is the best. We are looking forward to bringing Demetrius back home and have him fight the very best fighters in the world.”

Demetrius Andrade is co-promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing and Banner Promotions .