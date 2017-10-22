Demetrius Andrade wins 12-round unanimous decision over Alantez Fox

Ruben Villa and Michael Dutchover remain perfect

Verona, NY (October 21 2017) -Two-Time undefeated world champion Demetrius Andrade made a successful debut as a middleweight by winning a dominant 12-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Alantez Fox at The Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The bout was the co-feature bout of an HBO Boxing After Dark® tripleheader

In round one, Andrade rocked Fox with a blistering straight left hand. Fox was wobbled badly, and Andrade jumped on Fox. After landing several hard follow up shots, Fox was able to hold on and get out of the first frame. Andrade was dominant as he continued to land swift combinations at will. That opening flurry caused Fox to engage very sporadically during the fight

In round seven, Fox was awarded a dubious knockdown when Andrade slipped on the wet canvas. Television replays showed that Fox did not even land a punch during that exchange.

That was the only blemish for Andrade, as he controlled the action by using his superior skills on both the inside and landing crisp and sharp punches on the outside and he cruised home to the victory. Compubox punch stats showed the dominance of Andrade as he outlanded Fox 158-52 over the 12-round bout with Andrade winning the power shots by a 132-29 margin.

Those stats were evident in the scoring as Andrade of Providence, Rhode Island won by scores of 118-110, 118-109, and 116-111 to push his perfect mark to 25-0.

Fox loses for the first time, and the native of Forestville, Maryland is now 23-1-1.

ANDRADE QUOTES

“I did what I had to do in there. I think I did very well, but I will look at the fight and then give myself a grade after that,” said Andrade.

“I did everything I needed to do. It was a great experience to go 12 rounds at this weight. Fox is a tough kid, and after I hurt him early in the first round, he recovered well. He wasn’t sloppy and he knew how to survive, so that is why I did not finish him.”

“I took my time and I needed the 12 rounds. I knew I could hurt him and had the pop to do it.”

“I will go back and work on putting a little more pop on my punches and I feel that I can do a lot of damage.”

“He was a big test. Nobody would step up and face him, and I did. This is why I am the best, because I am willing to face anybody. Fox is a good fighter and he will do damage down the line, but like I told everybody before the fight, Look out It’s me again!.”

In non-televised action, Ruben Villa remained perfect by winning a six-round unanimous decision over German Meraz in a featherweight bout.

Villa controlled the action against the 100 fight veteran Meraz. Villa won by shutout margins on all cards by the scores of 60-54 which made Villa of Salinas, California raise his mark to 9-0. Meraz of Agua, Prieta, Mexico is 54-45-1.

The card opened up with Michael Dutchover beating down and eventually stopping Anthony De Jesus Ruiz in round four of their six-round lightweight bout.

Dutchover landed heavy blows throughout the contest and had Ruiz in trouble several times before the bout was stopped at 2:42 of round four.

Dutchover of Santa Fe Springs, California via Midland, Texas is now 7-0 with five knockouts. Ruiz of San Luis Potosi, Mexico is now 2-4.

The Andrade – Fox bout was promoted by Banner Promotions, Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing and A-Team Promotions, in association with DiBella Entertainment.