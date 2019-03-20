Deontay Wilder Vs Dominic Breazeale New York Press Conference

“Every man I’ve faced; they’ve landed on the canvas. I’m going to continue to do that on May 18,” – Wilder

BROOKLYN (March 19, 2019) – WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and mandatory challenger Dominic “Trouble” Breazeale went face-to-face Tuesday at a heated press conference to officially announce their heavyweight title showdown taking place Saturday, May 18 live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™ and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Photos from Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Here is what the press conference participants had to say Tuesday from Barclays Center:

DEONTAY WILDER

“It’s a pleasure to be back here in Brooklyn. Barclays Center is very close to my heart. I’ve been here so many times and I have a real connection to this arena. I’ve had some of my most memorable moments in the ring here.

“It’s always great to get a mandatory out of the way. They’re like flies buzzing in my ear. I just want to get them out of the way so I can do great things for the heavyweight division. I want one champion, one face, one name, but you need a lot of cooperation to make that happen.

“I want to prove to the world that I’m the best. That’s what I believe in my heart. Until someone proves me wrong, I will continue to believe that. Breazeale is the next man in line. I can’t wait for this one.

“I’m just going to show everyone on May 18. The way I feel right now, the fight could be this week. The champion must always be ready for whatever a challenger can bring.

“I hope he’s training his hardest. I’m glad he has Virgil Hunter on his side to show him something new. Every man I’ve faced; they’ve landed on the canvas. I’m going to continue to do that on May 18.

“No man who gets in the ring will be able to defeat Deontay Wilder. I hold the keys to the heavyweight division. No fighter is doing what I’m doing. I’m trying to give the fans something they’ve never seen before.

“Enjoy this one, because it’s going to be a massacre. May 18 will be a beautiful day for me and a beautiful day to see what I’m planning to do for the sport of boxing.”

DOMINIC BREAZEALE

“I’m super excited for this. I’ve been waiting over a year and a half for a shot at this title. I’ve got three knockouts here at Barclays Center and I can’t wait for another.

“I’m a great fighter but there are always things to be learned. I’ve learned a lot already with Virgil Hunter. I bring something that everyone wants to see from heavyweights, and that’s trouble. I’m going to bring pressure and action.

“I’m sick of seeing this guy walking around with his belt. I’m going to put him down. People are going to be rising to their feet when I knock him down.

“I’m so excited to get this fight. I’ve been on Deontay’s undercards and I steal the show every time. Deontay does nothing right in the ring. He looks like a circus-act. All he does is talk. But there’s nothing he can say on May 18.

“Deontay loves to hear his own voice. All he does is talk and talk. It’s time to get in the ring. Nobody can get in there and save him. It’s just me and him. Leather on leather. We’ll see who lands first. Hopefully he gets off the canvas.”

VIRGIL HUNTER, Breazeale’s Trainer

“It’s a pleasure to be here at Barclays Center for a heavyweight championship fight. We have a monumental task to try to overcome. Dominic and I connected last month and after a few workouts, we saw we had a good fit and an understanding of what needs to be done.

“Dominic works hard, he’s very determined and he knows that this is his opportunity and he can’t let it slip away from him. He also knows the risk at hand. We’re looking forward to May 18.”

STEPHEN ESPINOZA, President Sports & Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

“We are thrilled to be bringing you Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale on SHOWTIME. It would be an understatement to say that there has been a lot of speculation regarding Deontay’s future. We’re proud to have him on SHOWTIME. It was critical for Deontay, for the sport and his fans, that this fight be available not on pay-per-view, but on SHOWTIME. Because of his insistence, that’s the primary reason we’re standing here today.

“SHOWTIME is where this fight belongs. We’re the home of the biggest fights and best talents, month in and month out. This is where a heavyweight title fight belongs. This will be Deontay’s 12th appearance on SHOWTIME and or SHOWTIME PPV and we’ve built something special.

“Recently ESPN named its World Fame 100, which lists the most talked about athletes in the world. Deontay is ranked 34, two slots behind Tom Brady and higher than any other active boxer in the sport. He’s a bonafide superstar, there is no question.

“Dominic Breazeale is big, strong, experienced and powerful. Above all, he’s motivated. It’s no secret that there is a personal rivalry between these two fighters. This will not be a friendly promotion. There is genuine animosity. This is a premium fight and this is the heavyweight championship on May 18 live on SHOWTIME.”