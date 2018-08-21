Devin Haney To Face Former World Title Challenger Juan Carlos Burgos

NEW YORK (August 20, 2018) – Top undefeated lightweight prospect Devin Haney will face three-time world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos in the 10-round main event of a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader Friday Sept. 28 live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT) from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif.

The 19-year-old Haney (19-0, 13 KOs) returns for his second consecutive challenge of 2018 on ShoBox, this time against Burgos (33-2-2, 21 KOs), a veteran of 37 fights whose only defeats have come in world championship bouts.

The co-feature of the second Friday of back-to-back ShoBox telecasts will feature an immediate rematch of one of 2018’s most controversial and widely disputed fights. Lightweights Thomas Mattice (13-0, 10 KOs) and Zhora Hamazaryan (9-1, 6 KOs) will face off less than three months after judges in Iowa awarded Mattice what Hall of Fame analyst Steve Farhood called “the worst decision I’ve seen in the history of ShoBox.”

Two undefeated middleweight prospects will meet in the opening bout of the tripleheader as Cem Kilic (11-0, 7 KOs) and Donnie Marshall (9-0, 6 KOs) face off in the ninth matchup of undefeated prospects of 2018 on ShoBox: The New Generation.

“Devin Haney exceeded all expectations on ShoBox in May and he’s returning in another step-up fight against a three-time world title challenger,” said Gordon Hall, Executive Producer of ShoBox: The New Generation. “Haney is already one of the best prospects in boxing, and a victory against Burgos could put him in a position for a title shot in 2019.

“We’re thrilled to deliver the immediate rematch between Mattice and Hamazaryan. Simply put, it’s good for the fighters and good for the sport of boxing. Credit goes to the fighters, their promoters and managers that both camps were ready and willing to accept this immediate rematch.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Devin Haney Promotions and Ringside Tickets Inc., priced $19 for General Admission, $29, $59, $79, $99, and $129 for Ringside, are on sale now, and can be purchased by calling the Pechanga Casino Box Office at 1-888-810-8871 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Devin Haney vs. Juan Carlos Burgos – 10-round lightweight bout

Haney was a seven-time national junior amateur champion and has been considered one of boxing’s top prospects since turning professional at the age of 16 in Mexico. He faced the toughest test of his career this May on ShoBox, shutting out Mason Menard over nine rounds before Menard’s corner threw in the towel before the start of the 10th and final round. VIDEO: https://youtu.be/1NM2lOWdzHw

The young and flashy Haney, who grew up in Oakland, Calif., fights out of Las Vegas, where he has earned a reputation as a prodigy having sparred with Floyd Mayweather, Shawn Porter, Jessie Vargas and Rances Barthelemy. Haney, who is trained and managed by his father, William Haney, received a special exception to make his U.S. debut on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao vs. Timothy Bradley III when he was just 17 years old.

“Burgos is a tough fighter who has been in several world title fights, so I know he’s going to be ready for war,” Haney said. “He’s been in with Mikey Garcia and Rocky Martinez, so I know he’s my toughest opponent to date. I’m ready to shine once again on SHOWTIME, give the fans another great performance and prove I’m ready to take the next step.”

Burgos ran up a 25-0 record with 19 KOs to start his professional career before earning a world title shot when he was just 22 years old, dropping a decision to Hozumi Hasegawa in 2010 in Japan. The Tijuana, Mexico native went unbeaten in his next seven fights, including a draw in a title challenge against then-WBO Junior Lightweight World Champion Roman Martinez.

Burgos challenged 130-pound champion Mikey Garcia in 2014, losing a unanimous decision against the pound-for-pound mainstay. He has since won three consecutive bouts from 2016-17 after taking a nearly three-year hiatus from boxing.

“Devin Haney is good fighter but my experience in big fights will be the difference when we step in the ring,” Burgos said. “My back is against the wall and I’m ready to rise to the occasion and get this victory. He might think he’s the next big thing, but I’m at a whole different level.”

Thomas Mattice vs. Zhora Hamazaryan II – Eight-round lightweight bout

Mattice and Hamazaryan initially faced off in a matchup of unbeaten prospects on July 20, with the judges in Iowa awarding Mattice a 76-76, 76-75, 77-74 split decision. The result, however, was widely disputed. Hamazaryan floored Mattice in the second round and pressed the action in the final three rounds before leaving the decision in the judges’ hands. Two days after the fight, Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions appealed the decision on behalf of their fighter, Hamazaryan.

The 28-year-old Mattice, of Cleveland, had scored five consecutive knockouts before winning the split decision over Hamazaryan. This will be Mattice’s third ShoBox appearance of the year.

“I didn’t hesitate one second when the rematch was offered,” Mattice said. “I’m going into this fight with victory on my mind, and there’s nothing Hamazaryan can do to stop me. My hands will be raised once again.”

Hamazaryan was the No. 1 fighter in Armenia during an amateur career that spanned over 200 fights. The 22-year-old will make his third consecutive start in the U.S. as he looks to avenge the only loss of his professional career.

“Everyone knows I beat Mattice in our last fight but I was robbed,” Hamazaryan said. “Now it’s time to put matters into my own hands and go for the knockout. He better be ready for the onslaught because it’s coming. He went down last time, but this time he won’t be getting up.”

Cem Kilic vs. Donnie Marshall – Eight-round middleweight bout

Kilic trains in Los Angeles under Buddy McGirt and won silver at the 2012 European Championships for Turkey. The 24-year-old, who recorded an 82-6 record as an amateur, has served as a sparring partner for Errol Spence, Jermell Charlo, Jean Pascal and Miguel Cotto. While Kilic has scored knockouts in five of his last six fights, he will face by far the toughest opponent of his career in Marshall, a fellow unbeaten yet untested prospect.

“This is the turning point in my career fighting on SHOWTIME against another undefeated fighter,” Kilic said. “I’m going to leave it all in the ring and the fans are going to see a great fight. One thing is for sure, I will be victorious.”

Marshall was born in Buffalo, N.Y., and fights out of Raleigh, N.C. Former title challenger Ross “The Boss” Thompson trains the 29-year-old Marshall, who was named the 2017 North Carolina Fighter of the Year.

“I’m ready to take my career to the next level and remain undefeated,” Marshall said. “Kilic is in for a rude awakening. He’s never been in the ring with a hungry fighter like me. I’m going to win and win impressively.”