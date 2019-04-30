Diego Pacheco Destroys Guillermo Maldonado in 1st round

NEW YORK (April 29, 2019) Teenage phenom, Diego Pacheco made an emphatic American debut by stopping previously undefeated Guillermo Maldonado the opening frame of their scheduled four-round middleweight bout on Friday night at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Pacheco, 18 years-old, fought in his hometown of Los Angeles, and he did not disappoint.

After landing several hard right hands that rocked the head of Maldonado, Pacheco landed a thunderous left hook that dropped Maldonado hard to the canvas. The bout was immediately waved off at 1:46.

Pacheco, 161.8 lbs is now 3-0 with two knockouts. Maldonado, 159 lbs of Seattle is 1-1.

Pacheco of Los Angeles was the number-one middleweight in both the United States and Mexico.

Pacheco, who is managed by Split-T Management and promoted by Matchroom Boxing, was a 2017 National Junior Golden Gloves champion, and the 2018 United States Junior Olympic National champion.

