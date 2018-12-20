Dillian Whyte Vs. Derek Chisora Fight Week Workout Quotes

LONDON (December 19, 2018) – Top-rated heavyweight contenders Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora worked out in front of the media just days before their highly anticipated rematch Saturday, December 22 live on SHOWTIME at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT from The O2 in London.

Whyte (24-1, 17 KOs) and Chisora (29-8, 21 KOs) will go toe-to-toe once again in a rematch of one of 2016’s best fights on SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL. The all-British affair between the bitter rivals has been brewing since Whyte narrowly edged Chisora in a back-and-forth slugfest that necessitated a rematch. The stakes are high as both fighters have been working toward world title opportunities against IBF, WBA and WBO Champion Anthony Joshua and WBC Champion Deontay Wilder.

The SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL coverage will be provided by Sky Sports Box Office with host Brian Custer and Hall of Fame analyst Steve Farhood.

Here is what Whyte and Chisora had to say Wednesday from East Wintergarden in London:

DILLIAN WHYTE

“Everybody knows what I come with and what I bring into the ring. We worked on a few new things. We improved in every area. There’s been a lot of talk from him about how he’s given his life to god and he’s got David [Haye] here and all that. We’ll see.

“I’ve changed a lot and improved over the last two years since the last fight. One thing I’ve improved is my consistency. That’s the main thing. I’ve been consistent. I’ve had hard fights, I’ve had boring fights, I’ve had exciting fights but I’ve been consistent.

“The first time I fought him it was only the second time I’ve ever been scheduled for 12 rounds and the time before that I got stopped. I remember the first time I went past five rounds it was like ‘oh crap, this is round six, round seven.’ But now I’ve been there and I’ve done it. I’m experienced and I show different things in different rounds. Even in my last fight, I got put down in the 12th round and got up and did what I had to do to win the fight.”

DEREK CHISORA

“I’m ready for action. The fight is only a couple days away. We are ready to go. I’m excited. Training’s gone well and I’m just a happy guy right now. The big difference with this camp is I’ve given all of the control to David [Haye]. From where I slept, what time I woke up, what I ate, everything.

“We’ve trained hard for this fight. There’s only one way we’re going to go into this fight. We are going to war. Right from the get-go. I’m going to run over to his side and start pounding him down. I hope he’s listening. I’m going to pound you and pound you and pound you. It doesn’t matter what he’s done. He can’t hurt me. He doesn’t have a powerful shot that can bother me. I’m going to find this guy, hunt him down and beat him up.

“I’m born again. I have a new manager and a new training regime. I’m just loving life, basically. It’s working out great for me. As I’ve said before, we have to knock him out. We don’t want to leave it to Eddie [Hearn’s] judges to give him the decision. We have to knock him out. We’re not going to use judges in this fight. We are coming there with a knockout mentality. No points, we’re not coming to box. We’re coming to fight.

“I’m going to go straight at him and I know he’s going to come hard too. He’s not going to shy away from a fight. He knows what’s happening. I’d advise everybody not to sit down at the O2 Arena.”