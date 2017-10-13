Dominic Breazeale Returns To The Ring

Eastvale, California (October 12, 2017) – After an unexpected two weeks which included uncertainty and disappointment, heavyweight contender Dominic “Trouble” Breazeale (18-1, 16 KO’s) will return to the ring after all on November 4, 2017 on the Premier Boxing Champions series on Showtime Extreme. Breazeale was originally scheduled to face Bermane Stiverne (25-2-1, 21 KO’s) in what would have been a WBC heavyweight title eliminator with the winner facing either Deontay Wilder (38-0, 37 KO’s) or Luis “King Long” Ortiz (27-0, 23 KO’s). With Ortiz later testing positive for a banned substance, Stiverne was elevated to the main-event now facing Wilder and subsequently leaving Breazeale without an opponent.

As disappointing as Breazeale was with the unfortunate outcome of no longer having an opponent, he took it in stride and knew that things would work out. “It’s always disappointing when a fight gets cancelled. But this one more so because what was at stake, a shot at the WBC world heavyweight championship and an opportunity to take care of personal business. Nevertheless, I stayed in the gym working hard and my adviser Al Haymon told me it would work out,” stated Breazeale.

An opportunity shortly thereafter presented itself with an offer to fight Dillian Whyte (21-1, 16 KO’s) on October 28th in Cardiff, Wales. Breazeale was open and ready to take on the challenge but felt as the offer was not suitable. “I am open to fighting anyone in the heavyweight division and Dillian Whyte is no exception. I stated I was willing to fight him and I believe that his team thought they could take advantage of the situation due to the fact that I had no opponent. Eddie Hearn said there was a substantial offer that was made and the offer that was presented was far from substantial,” said Breazeale.

Breazeale who is ranked #6 (WBC), #7 (IBF) and #4 (WBO) respectively, will now be facing Eric Molina (26-4, 19 KO’s) who is ranked #12 (WBC) and the bout will still be for the WBC heavyweight title eliminator. Breazeale is genuinely pleased with the outcome of how things played out and isn’t taking Eric Molina lightly.

“I am glad everything worked out the way it did. I trust my adviser Al Haymon and I know he has my best interest at heart. That’s why everyone wants to sign with him. He takes cares of his fighters,” stated Breazeale.

“With that being said, I can’t wait to get back in the ring and give the fans a show. I know Eric Molina is a banger and he’s coming to fight. He now has an opportunity to fight for the WBC world heavyweight title again and I know he is coming to win. The plan is to finish camp like I had planned originally and come to New York on November 4th and get that win and be ready to face the winner of the main event. Other than that, there’s not much more to say.”

“Here Comes Trouble”