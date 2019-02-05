Dominic Wade and Roney Hines Score 1st Round Knockouts

NUTLEY, NJ – February 4, 2019 – This past Friday night at The Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York, former middleweight title challenger, Dominic Wade returned to the ring after nearly a three-year layoff to blast out Martin Fidel Rios in the 1st round of their scheduled eight-round bout.

2018 National Golden Gloves Champion, Roney Hines made it four 1st round knockouts in as many fights as he stopped Sherman Artis Jr.

Wade of Largo, Maryland, dropped Rios twice in the 1st frame, with the finisher coming with a powerful left hook that sent Rios down for the count at 1:48.

With the win, Wade improves to 19-1 with 13 knockouts.

Hines of Cleveland, sent Artis down three times in the 1st round, as he focused on the body. The heavyweight is now 4-0 with four knockouts.

“I am very pleased in Dominic’s performance,” said Vito Mielnicki of GH3 Promotions. “I plan to keep him busy, and settle him at super middleweight. He has never lacked in ability, so in the next few months he should start to get in the mix for bigger fights. Roney had three quick wins last year, and he needed a little break. Now I will be moving him like I do with all of my young guys, and that is to basically fight monthly. By the end of the year, I feel that he will be on all of the top prospect lists. I expect both to fight on February 23rd and March 18th. Those fights will be announced shortly.”