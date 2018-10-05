Don King, Bermane Stiverne File Suit Against Alexander Povetkin And World Of Boxing

Deerfield Beach, FL (October 4, 2018)—Hall of Fame boxing promoter Don King and heavyweight contender Bermane Stiverne hoped to settle things in the ring in Yekaterinburg, Russia with former Olympic gold medalist Alexander Povetkin on Dec. 17, 2016.

Stiverne never got the opportunity in the WBC heavyweight eliminator that morning, when WBC officials announced Povetkin had tested positive for the illegal substance ostarine and the WBC pulled the sanctioning and the fight was cancelled.

King and Don King Productions and Stiverne will now settle things in court as they have filed suit for $2 million in the Court of Arbitration for Sport against Alexander Povetkin and the World of Boxing.

Don King Productions and the World of Boxing came to an agreement on Nov. 6, 2016 for the WBC sanctioned fight between Stiverne and Povetkin scheduled for Dec. 17, 2016 with the winner facing Deontay Wilder.

Both fighters were to receive purses of $1,424,250 and the winner of the fight would have earned an additional $316,500. It was the second failed drug test by Povetkin in a seven-month period.

Stiverne hopes to return to the ring to fight for the world title again.

“Povetkin and Ryabinsky can’t play by the rules of the WBC and VADA,”said King, “and they denied Bermane the opportunity of a lifetime to become heavyweight champion. All the hard work leading up to the fight and then waking up the morning of the fight in Russia and being told that there wouldn’t be a fight is devastating.”