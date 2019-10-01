Don King Cruiserweight Makabu, Attends Bush Gala

Deerfield Beach, Florida (September 30, 2019) — Ilunga Makabu 26-2, 24 KOs, born in Kananga, Democratic Republic Of The Congo, now residing in Johannesburg, South Africa is the current World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Cruiserweight Champion and is ranked No. 1 ranked by the WBC in the cruiserweight division.

“Signing with Don King is the beginning of a new chapter,” said Makabu. “A dream that I have had my entire life can now be fulfilled – fighting for the world title in my own country and becoming world champion in the Congo.”

“I have traveled from France, and Makabu from the Congo, to meet here in Florida with Don King,” said co-manager Tarik Saadi. “I have matched the greatest fighter in the world with the greatest promoter in the world and today, together, we sign for the future of Junior Makabu..”

“It has been a pleasure to work with Tarik in the past four weeks to bring this all together,” said advisor Lee Holiday. “To get the deal signed is certainly a great achievement. I look forward to working with this team and working with Junior Makabu and making him the world champion.”

“I am extremely excited to sign the future WBC Cruiserweight Champion,” said Hall of Fame Promoter Don King. “It is perfect timing as I have been speaking with Ferdinand Luyoyo, the President of the Boxing Federation of the Democratic Republic of Congo, about putting a fantastic card together to celebrate the anniversary of ‘The Rumble in the Jungle.’ It was 45 years ago when the greatest of all times, THE LEGENDARY MUHAMMAD ALI AND THE GIANT, STRONG MAN OF BOXING, THE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD, GEORGE FOREMAN had that great, legendary fight in Kinshasa, Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo – ‘A Salute to Greatness for The Pursuit of World Peace’ featuring the WBA Heavyweight championship bout”.

“We want to revitalize the sport and bring some new blood onto the scene and to do a card with the World Boxing Association cruiserweight champion Beibut Shumenov, the WBC world cruiserweight title fight with Ilunga Makabu and a couple additional world title fights. General Ferdinand Luyoyo is going to set up a meeting with the President of the DRC, Felix Tshisekedi and we are hoping to put a show there before the end of the year with five world championship bouts, one featuring the Iron Lady of Nigeria, Helen Joseph.”

And on Thursday In New York . . .

“I was in New York City Thursday to celebrate the legacy of George Herbert Walker Bush at The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Gala at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

George H W Bush was a man of the people and was always looking to help somebody else. I feel honored to work with the Bush family and I am deeply appreciative to be a part of and to be able to contribute to the Thousand Points of Light. It was also a great honor for me to greet and meet Honorable Jesse Jackson and former President William Jefferson Clinton (Bill). We all got a chance to take photos and promote love and peace together. It was all about learning to help and to love each other instead of being taught to hate each other with disdain and with superior and inferior classes of people which denigrates humanity and promotes hatred and divisiveness.

Thousand Points of Light honored Garth Brookes, one of my favorite country singers, with the “Man of the Year” award. The Beach Boys performed live and the great Dr. Love (Michael Love) told me he was 78-years old and I told him “I got you by ten years.” It was all about unity, solidarity and togetherness. I love the Bush family and they represent what America should be in democracy. A great lady, wonderful mother and a fantastic First Lady Barbara Bush, and a great American, a tried, a tested and true American patriot, former President George HW Bush and together, Barbara Pierce Bush and George H W Bush set the tone for family, love and togetherness… signaling for a better America.