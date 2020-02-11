Douglas Lima Seeks Double Champ Status Against Gegard Mousasi In Middleweight Superfight

LOS ANGELES (February 11, 2020) – A middleweight superfight for the vacant 185-pound title, pitting former divisional champion Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) against current Bellator welterweight titleholder Douglas Lima (32-7), has been added to Bellator’s exciting return to SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, May 9 – LIVE on Paramount Network and DAZN at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

The event is anchored by a previously announced heavyweight world title bout, featuring two-division Bellator champ Ryan Bader (27-5, 1 NC) defending his 205-pound title against Russia’s Vadim Nemkov (11-2).

Bellator: Bader vs. Nemkov airs live on Paramount Network and DAZN on Saturday, May 9 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Preliminary action will stream on DAZN, Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App. Tickets can be purchased at the LexisNexis Risk Solutions Ticket Office at SAP Center, through Ticketmaster and Bellator.com.

The Bellator middleweight title was recently relinquished by Rafael Lovato Jr. due to ongoing medical complications.

Fighting out of Leiden, South Holland, Netherlands, Mousasi has cemented legendary status within the sport, having won titles with multiple promotions across a 55-fight career. Most recently, Mousasi defeated Lyoto Machida via split decision, clearing his path to a shot at a second Bellator middleweight title run. With victories in his storied career against Machida, Rory MacDonald, Chris Weidman, Rafael Carvalho, Vitor Belfort, Jacare Souza, Dan Henderson and Mark Hunt, a victory over Douglas Lima will add to his already-impressive resume.

Looking to join the ranks of Ryan Bader and Patricio “Pitbull” as two-division champions, Lima moves up 15-pounds to try his hand against Mousasi. Since making his promotional debut in 2011, “The Phenom” has earned 14 victories, including a trio of world titles and 10 finishes, making the American Top Team-product one of the most dominant fighters in the 170-pound division. With 26 of his 32 career victories coming by way of knockout or submission, including consecutive dominant finishes over Andrey Koreshkov and Michael “Venom” Page” in the first two rounds of the World Grand Prix tournament, Lima most recently capped of his 2019 with a win over Rory MacDonald to regain the welterweight world title.