Dusty Harrison injured bout against James Winchester called off

Washington, D.C. (November 27, 2018) – Popular cruiserweight Sam Crossed will take part in a six-round bout against Twon Smith as part of a 10-bout card This Saturday night at The Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

In the 10-round main event, Tori Nelson (18-2-3, 3 KOs) of Ashburn, VA. will defend her UBF Middleweight world championship against Sanna Turunen (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Tuusulam, Finland.

Dusty Harrison had to pull out of his comeback fight against James Winchester, due to a injury.

Crossed of nearby Greenbelt, Maryland has a record of 7-0 with five knockouts, has established himself as a big ticket draw in the Beltway region.

“I had a long and difficult training camp. I have made a lot of improvements, and that will show on Saturday night,” said Crossed.

In Smith, Crossed is fighting a foe that possesses a record of 3-1 with two knockouts.

“I have seen a few videos of him. He is tough, and comes to fight. I know what I have to do to beat him.”

This will be the 2nd appearance in 2018 for the 31 year-old Crossed. He would like to be more active as the calendar turns to 2019.

“I had a few injuries. Fights have fallen through, and at my age, I need to be more active. I am hoping that more shows like this come up in the area, so I can get on those cards.”

The reason why Crossed is a commodity for the local Beltway area shows is because he has established himself as a major ticket seller. With his undefeated mark, Crossed believes that he will continue to grow that fan-base.

“It’s great that I have this incredible support. As people know, that is a big part of the business. You could be one of the best fighter’s in the world, and I see some of those guys do not have big fan bases, and it hurts their marketability. It’s a great thing that I can draw. At the end of the day, this is a sport, but it is also entertainment. I have been drawing mostly from family, friends and people from my home area. When people know that there I am on a card, people just come. I think that I am marketable, and I have a fan friendly style. I expect that the more that I win, the fan-base will continue to grow.”

“I am expecting a tough fight. I am in shape, and am ready for a good fight. I trust myself and I trust my coaches, and the thing about me is that I will go for the knockout. This is a good card with a lot of good fighters. I hope the people will come out, and enjoy this great event.”

In the six-round co-feature, former world title challenger Dominic Wade (18-1, 12 KOs) of Largo, MD takes on Marcus Upshaw (18-17-4, 9 KOs) of Miami, FL in a middleweight bout.

Also in six-round bouts:

Kareem Martin (10-2, 3 KOs) of Washington, DC takes on Jose Arturo Esquivel (10-8, 2 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico in a welterweight fight.

Alexander Johnson (16-4-1, 7 KOs) of Washington, DC will fight Mengistu Zarzar (6-5-1, 5 KOs) of Palmer Park, Maryland in a light heavyweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Antonio Magruder (5-0, 4 KOs) of Washington, D.C. takes on Matt Murphy (3-30-3, 2 KOs) of St. Louis, MO in a junior welterweight tussle.

George Harris (1-0, 1 KO) of Silver Spring, MD fights Lamar Lewis (0-3) of Arkansas in a heavyweight scrap.

Jordan White (6-1, 4 KOs) Washington, DC will square off with Ndira Spearman (1-3) of Lavergne, TN in a featherweight battle.

Kiante Irving (2-0, 2 KOs) boxes George Sheppard (1-4-1) of Virginia in a super middleweight contest.

Tyrell Boyd of Baltimore makes his pro debut against David Rohn (0-8) of Villa Park, Il in a middleweight fight.

Tricky Entertainment has been promoting music, entertainment and lifestyle events in D.C. for the past ten years, and is run by Erwin Pendergrast.

DCFightNight is run by Sean Magruder, and this will be his second boxing show in DC.

The Matchmaker is Chris Middendorf.

Ticket Prices begin at $45 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.