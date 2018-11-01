Dusty Harrison returns against James Winchester

Washington, D.C. (October 31, 2018) – Welterweight contender Dusty Harrison will return to the ring as he takes on battle-tested, James Winchester in the 10-round main event on Saturday, December 1st at The ESA- Entertainment and Sports Arena, (1100 Oak Drive, Washington, DC)

The card is promoted by Tricky Entertainment & DC Fightnight.

Harrison of Washington, D.C. has an undefeated mark of 30-0-1 with 15 knockouts.

Harrison, 24 years old was a decorated amateur who turned professional at the age of 17.

Harrison has racked up wins against Josh Torres (12-2-1), former world title challenger Michael Clark (44-11-1) & Tommy Rainone (22-5-1).

In his last bout, Harrison took a ten-round unanimous decision over Thomas LaManna (21-1) to capture the USBA Welterweight title on September 15, 2016 in Philadelphia.

Winchester has a record of 20-13 with eight knockouts.

Winchester of Reidsville, North Carolina is a 15 year professional who has a win over John Butler (23-3) and has taken on fighters such as Matt Korobov, Glen Tapia, Luis Arias, Terrell Gausha and his last bout when he went the distance with top-prospect Jaron Ennis on March 31, 2017 in Philadelphia.

A bevy of the finest fighters from the Beltway region will be on display such such welterweight Kareem Martin (10-2, 3 KOs), who will take part in the eight-round co-feature. Also appearing in an eight-round bout will be light heavyweight Alexander Johnson (16-4-1, 7 KOs)

Seeing action in six-round bouts will be cruiserweight Sam Crossed (7-0, 5 KOs) and pro debuting heavyweight George Harris.

Fighting in four-round bouts will be junior welterweight Antonio Magruder (5-0, 4 KOs); junior featherweight Jordan White (5-1, 4 KOs); junior welterweight Tyrek Irby (5-0, 2 KOs); super middleweight Genc Pllana (2-0, 1 KO) and pro debuting middleweight Tyrell Boyd.

Tricky Entertainment has been promoting music, entertainment and lifestyle events in D.C. for the past ten years, and is run by Erwin Pendergrast.

DCFightNight is run by Sean Magruder, and this will be his second boxing show in DC.

The Matchmaker is Chris Middendorf.

Ticket Prices begin at $45 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.