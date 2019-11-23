Eddie Gomez Looks For Revenge against Rashidi Ellis

NEW YORK (November 23, 2019)–Tonight at The Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, Split-T Management welterweight Eddie Gomez will look to get even with rival Rashidi Ellis when they battle for the WBA Continental Americas Welterweight Title.

Photo: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy

In their 1st fight, Ellis stopped Gomez in the 1st round, but Gomez is now back on track as he has been victorious in his last three bouts that has been highlighted by 2nd round stoppages over KeAndre Gibson (18-1-1) and his last bout over Saul Corral on June 20th in Atlantic City.

Gomez was a heralded prospect coming out of Bronx, New York, and now has an impressive mark of 23-3 with 13 knockouts.

Still just 27 years-old, Gomez has wins over Jonel Tapia (8-1), Antonio Infante (6-1), Luis Hernandez (10-0), Luis Hernandez (different guy—22-4), Steve Upsher (24-2-1) Daquan Arnett (11-0), John Karl Sosa (13-1) and Dennis Dauti (14-1).

Ellis of Lynn, Massachusetts, has a record of 21-0 with 14 knockouts. Besides the win over Gomez, Ellis has wins over Juan Carlos Santos Gullien (1-0), Luis Hernandez (13-1), John Karl Sosa (13-2) and Alberto Mosquera (25-3-2)

Both Gomez and Ellis weighed in at 147 lbs.

The fight, which is part of a championship doubleheader card promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, can be seen live on DAZN at 7:30 PM ET.