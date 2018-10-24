Eight Elite Heavyweights to Battle for Divisional Supremacy During One-Night Tournament

AMSTERDAM (October 23, 2018) – GLORY, the world’s premier stand-up combat league, today announced details for the promotion’s year-end show, taking place at Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands on Saturday, Dec. 8.

With $150,000 in total prize money up for grabs, eight of the heavyweight division’s best will do battle during a one-night tournament at GLORY 62 Rotterdam.

Two-time title challenger and three-time heavyweight contender tournament winner Benjamin “Mister Gentleman” Adegbuyi (31-5, 18 KO, fighting out of Romania) will be the tournament’s top seed, entering the evening on a three-fight winning streak.

Moroccan-Belgian behemoth Jamal “The Goliath” Ben Saddik (32-7 1 NC, 26 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) will be a tough out as the tournament’s No. 2 seed.

The remaining six tournament slots will be randomly selected during a press conference slated for later this year, with perennial contender Jahfarr Wilnis (31-10-1, 8 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) and recent title challenger Guto Inocente (35-9, 17 KO, fighting out of Brazil) each available to be drawn as seed No. 3 or seed No 4.

The pool of heavyweights comprising seeds five through eight, also randomly drawn, will include 21-year-old knockout artist Junior “The Juggernaut” Tafa (20-3, 16 KO, fighting out of Australia), Tomas “The Giant Slovak” Mozny (20-6-1, 6 KO, fighting out of Slovakia), and two fighters to be announced.

In addition to the $100,000 top prize for the tournament winner, the tournament runner-up will receive $30,000 and $10,000 will be awarded to each semifinal participant.

Following two complete rounds of tournament action, light heavyweight Luis Tavares (52-7, 22 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) makes his return to GLORY after a highly successful run outside the promotion. He will face a yet-to-be-named opponent in the GLORY 62 Rotterdam co-headline bout.

The current fight card for GLORY 62 Rotterdam can be found below:

GLORY 62 Rotterdam

Heavyweight Tournament Final Bout:Bout E Winner vs. Bout F Winner

Light Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Luis Tavares vs. TBA

Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout F: Bout B Winner vs. Bout D Winner

Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout E: Bout A Winner vs. Bout C Winner

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout D: Seed No. 4 vs. Seed No. 5

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout C: Seed No. 3 vs. Seed No. 6

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout B: Seed No. 2 vs. Seed No. 7

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout A: Seed No. 1 vs. Seed No. 8

The heavyweight tournament seeding is as follows:

Seeding

Seed No. 1: Benjamin Adegbuyi

Seed No. 2: Jamal Ben Saddik

Seed No. 3: Drawn from Pool 1

Seed No. 4: Drawn from Pool 1

Seed No 5: Drawn from Pool 2

Seed No 6: Drawn from Pool 2

Seed No 7: Drawn from Pool 2

Seed No 8: Drawn from Pool 2

Pool 1

Jahfarr Wilnis

Guto Inocente

Pool 2

Junior Tafa

Tomas Mozny

TBA

TBA

GLORY 62 Rotterdam will be carried:

Saturday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT – Live on ESPNews

Sunday, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT – Replay on ESPN2

Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT – Replay on ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language broadcast)

Before the heavyweight tournament gets underway, GLORY 62 SuperFight Series offers a six-fight card featuring familiar faces and exciting newcomers.

The GLORY 62 SuperFight Series headline bout features perennial title challenger and No. 1-ranked lightweight Marat Grigorian (59-11-2, 35 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) battling Christian “Bad News” Baya (60-8-1, 35 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands), now ranked No. 4 after challenging for the lightweight championship earlier this year.

Known for his aggressive style, Grigorian won seven in a row before being narrowly edged by lightweight champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at GLORY 57 Shenzhen in August. The Angolan Baya has been active this year, already appearing three times. Against Grigorian, he will be looking to regain his footing in the division and climb back into the title picture.

In a rematch between top-five lightweights, No. 2 Tyjani “The Wonderboy” Beztati (17-3, 6 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) squares off against No. 5 Stoyan “The Sniper” Koprivlenski (10-2, 4 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands). In their first meeting during the GLORY 49 prelims, Koprivlenski upset Beztati in the final round of a lightweight contender tournament, and nearly one year to the day later, Beztati gets an opportunity for revenge.

Welterweight phenom Mohammed “The Destroyer” Jaraya (64-7, 36 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) risks his No. 9-ranking in a clash with Robbie “The Rabbit” Hageman (53-9-1, 9 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands).

Fresh off a first-round knockout in September, Miles “The Punisher” Simson (65-13, 26 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) welcomes 22-year-old welterweight newcomer Mohamed “Hamicha” Mezouari (36-2, 26 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) to the organization.

Following a successful first fight under the GLORY banner, undefeated Donovan Wisse (11-0, 7 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) takes on Turkey’s Ertuğrul Bayrak (16-6, 5 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands), debuting at middleweight for the promotion.

Finally, Roël Mannaart (24-2, 12 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) seeks his second win inside the GLORY ring, meeting Kirill Kornilov (7-2, 3 KO, fighting out of Russia) in the heavyweight tournament reserve bout.

The six-fight card for GLORY 62 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 62 SuperFight Series

Lightweight Headline Bout: Marat Grigorian vs. Christian Baya

Lightweight Bout: Tyjani Beztati vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski

Welterweight Bout: Mohammed Jaraya vs. Robbie Hageman

Welterweight Bout: Miles Simson vs. Mohamed Mezouari

Middleweight Bout: Donovan Wisse vs. Ertuğrul Bayrak

Heavyweight Tournament Reserve Bout: Roël Mannaart vs. Kirill Kornilov

GLORY 62 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Tickets for GLORY 62 Rotterdam – including access to GLORY 62 SuperFight Series – go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. CEST on Friday, Oct. 26 and will be available for purchase at tickets.glorykickboxing.com.

Starting today, fans that register (or have previously registered) at glorykickboxing.com will have an opportunity to purchase tickets for GLORY 62 Rotterdam two days before tickets go on sale to the general public. The exclusive presale begins Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. CEST. Those that register will receive an email before Wednesday’s presale with instructions on how to access this exclusive event.