Eight-Man Carlos Monzon ‘Super 8’ Middleweight Tournament

(November 26, 2018) – Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing, with the sanctioned cooperation of the World Boxing Council, proudly announces the Carlos Monzon “Super 8” Middleweight Tournament, featuring eight of Argentina’s most promising 160-lb middleweight fighters vying for the Monzon Cup and a world rating.

The tournament begins on Friday, January 4 and all tournament events will be held in Argentina and televised live around the world on TyC Sports. The finals will be held on Saturday, July 6.

Featured fighters include Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (14-2, 5 KOs), Martin Ezequiel Bulacio (8-2, 6 KOs), Tomas “El Cobra” Reynoso (13-3-1, 3 KOs), Jose Antonio “Tsunami” Villalobos (11-5-2, 7 KOs), brother of current WBA Super Welterweight Champion Brian Castano, Alan Emmanuel Castano (13-0, 8 KOs), Francisco “Pancho” Torres (10-3, 4 KOs), Sergio “Checho” Lopez (12-2, 9 KOs) and Jonathan “El Chúcaro” Sanchez (13-3-1, 4 KOs).

Lewkowicz, who has already successfully organized and promoted a similar super bantamweight tournament, and expertly handled the career of all-time-great Argentinean middleweight world champion Sergio Martinez, says the initial tournament’s success is what led to this middleweight edition.

“I’m very honored to be putting on this tournament in Argentina, and I’m confident it will produce Argentina’s next future middleweight star,” said Lewkowicz. “The winner of this tournament will have a world rating with the prestigious WBC and a ticket to graduate to the world level. I am hoping to put on a tournament worthy of the great Carlos Monzon. Something that he’d be proud of.”

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman says the WBC are gratified to be lending their official support.

“Carlos Monzon was a legendary champion when I came to the sport of boxing and he was very close to the WBC and my father throughout his career,” explained Sulaiman. “Argentina is such an important country for boxing, they deserve support because they have done unbelievable work both in the amateurs, by winning medals, and in the professional ranks. Lately it has been a very complicated and difficult time for Argentinean boxing, so Sampson coming out and doing this tournament is something we will absolutely support. The winner will absolutely appear in the WBC’s rankings.

From Wikipedia: Carlos Monzon was an Argentine professional boxer who held the Undisputed World Middleweight Championship for 7 years. He successfully defended his title 14 times and is widely regarded as not only one of the best middleweights in history but also one of the greatest boxers of all time.