Eleider Alvarez on a mission vs. Lucian Bute

MONTREAL (February 14, 2017) – Undefeated World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver light heavyweight champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez is on a mission to showcase his talent throughout the boxing world, February 24 against former world super middleweight champion Lucian Bute, to completely justify his No. 1 contender position.

The 32-year-old Alvarez (21-0, 10 KOs) will defend his WBC Silver title belt against Bute (32-3-1, 25 KOs) in the 12-rounder headlining “BUTE VS. ALVAREZ”, promoted by Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) and Gestev, a presentation of Videotron and Mise-O-Jeu, at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute “BUTE VS. ALVAREZ” live in the United States, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, on cable, satellite and internet pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, DISH and the FITE app for a suggested retail price of only $29.95.

In Canada, “BUTE VS. ALVAREZ” will be available to watch, in English or French, on Canal Indigo, Shaw TV and Bell TV; English-only on Rodgers PPV, as well as in many of the top Canadian sports bars.

Outside of North America, “BUTE VS ALVAREZ” is being distributed by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protocol Sports Marketing Ltd.

Fighting out of Montreal, Alvarez is a Colombia native who is ranked No. 1 by the WBC, as well as No. 4 by The Ring magazine. In addition to Alvarez defending his WBC Silver title against Bute, their main event showdown will also be the final WBC eliminator to determine the mandatory challenger for the winner’s GYM stablemate, reigning WBC and lineal light heavyweight champion Adonis “Superman” Stevenson (28-1-0, 23 KOs).

Alvarez was already Stevenson’s mandatory challenger, however, he agreed to put everything on the line in a risky confrontation with former IBF super middleweight champion Bute, as opposed to waiting until later this year for his title shot with Stevenson. In addition to being well compensated, Alvarez had several other reasons to accept this immense challenge against Bute.

“It is a very good opportunity for me, fighting a good opponent who is very popular, especially in Canada,” the odds favorite Alvarez said. “He’s is a southpaw, like Stevenson, plus it’s also a good opportunity for me to rise my popularity. And with all due respect to Bute, someone unable to beat Bute doesn’t deserve a shot at Stevenson.

“Our fight will probably be a boxing chess match, but because of the local angle, at some point our fight will turn emotional. I will retire Lucian Bute for good February 24th!”

Tickets for “BUTE VS. ALVAREZ” are on sale and available to purchase by going on line to www.Videotron.centrequebeccity.cpm/tickets and www.Ticketmaster.ca