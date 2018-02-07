Elena Savelyeva to Fight 10 Rounds in Fourth Pro Fight

In just her fourth professional fight, rising female flyweight prospect Elena Savelyeva will take the leap to 10-rounders.

Formerly one of the most decorated female amateur boxers in the world and a 2012 Olympian, Savelyeva (3-0, 3 KOs), of Pushkino, Russia, will face former world title challenger Nevenka Mikulic of Croatia on Saturday, February 10 at Qin Shi Huang Restaurant in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

“I feel great,” said Savelyeva, “Everything has gone completely according to plan. The fight itself will show what great shape I’m in. My training is always very intense, and I always have planned-out goals in mind.”

Co-promoted by Salita Promotions and Russian-based Alexander Nevskiy Promotion Group, Savelyeva went 134-15-1 as an amateur, winning the world, European (2X) and Russian (6X) championships She represented her homeland in the 2012 Summer Olympics and competed in the first-ever women’s Olympic boxing match in history.

She has been preparing for her first 10-round fight between gyms in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

“I haven’t experienced any difficulties at all so far,” said Savelyeva of the transition to the professional ranks. “My opponents allowed me to develop and progress properly. I have an extensive amateur background, fighting and beating the best in the world. I expect to do the same in the pros and win a professional world title, hopefully by the end of this year.”

“Elena is progressing quickly, as any fighter with her amateur experience would,” said co-promoter Dmitriy Salita. “After this fight, she will be looking for world-title fight, especially if its against her former amateur rival, (UK-based) Nicola Adams.”