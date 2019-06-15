Ellator Re-Signs Heavyweight Legend Fedor Emelianenko

LOS ANGELES (June 14, 2019) — Bellator is proud to announce that Russian MMA great Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) has signed an exclusive multi-fight contract extension to finish his career inside the Bellator cage.

Emelianenko’s farewell tour continues in Bellator’s stacked heavyweight division on the heels of a finals run during the promotion’s eight-man Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Fighting out of Stary Oskol, Belgorod Oblast, Russia, “The Last Emperor” recently earned first-round knockouts over Chael Sonnen and Frank Mir in the tourney’s semifinals and opening round, respectively.

“I am pleased that we were able to sign Fedor, the greatest heavyweight of all time, to a new contract extension,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “He is someone that I consider a friend in this business and am even more pleased that he has decided to finish his storied career with Bellator. There are exciting matchups for him here in Bellator that I know will appeal to his fans from the past, as well as new fans from his recent run in the tournament. As his time in the sport winds down, I am happy to see him close out his career on his own terms.”

“My strong friendship and respect for Scott Coker made reaching a contract extension a simple process,” said Fedor Emelianenko. “Bellator is my home – I look forward to helping Bellator continue to grow and reach its full potential as the world’s top MMA promotion.”

A former PRIDE Heavyweight Champion and PRIDE 2004 Heavyweight World Grand Prix Champion, Emelianenko is often referred to as “The GOAT” by fans around the world. With a career resume that stands as one of the most impressive in the history of the sport that includes victories over Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, Mirko Cro Cop, Mark Hunt, Mark Coleman and Andrei Arlovski, to name a few. With 29 career victories ending via finish, the punching power and world-class Sambo of the stoic Russian can always result in yet another accolade in his illustrious career.

Emelianenko’s return to the Bellator cage is yet to be determined, but he is expected to return to action later this year.