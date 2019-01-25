Ema Kozin Continues On Path To Greatness, Battles For World Titles In U.S.

DENVER (January 25, 2019) – 20 year old Ema “The Princess” Kozin has swiftly climbed into the rankings amongst the top caliber female boxers in the world. This young lady is undefeated in 16 fights and became a world and International champion at the age of 19, an outstanding accomplishment on its own, to become a champion so young. In Kozin’s eleventh contest on October 15, 2017 she fought and defeated Florence Muthoni for the WBC International Female Middleweight and WBF World Female Middleweight titles. Kozin has since added the IBA World Middleweight and Super Middleweight titles and the Global Boxing Council World Female Middleweight Title. Born, raised and living in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Kozin has no plans of slowing down and has her sights on world recognition being the best in her division of boxing.

On February 16th. Team Kozin will travel to the U.S. and battle for the WBC Silver Female Super Middleweight and IBO World Female Super Middleweight Titles. The contest will be held in ‘Colorful’ Colorado in the city of Westminster, USA and streamed broadcast live on IBtv.us’ ViewVision® worldwide.

On the opposite corner, with plans of derailing Kozin’s success will be Sanna Turunen making the trip from Tuusula, Finland. Turunen is no stranger to tough competition, she competed for the WBC Silver Female Middleweight and UBF World Female Middleweight Titles coming up short on both occasions.

Kozin Vs Turunen will be the main event of InsideBoxing Promotions’ “Release the Beasts”. The card is stacked and will feature two other sensational female bouts pairing undefeated Ayanna Vasquez (5-0), New Mexico Vs Kirstie Simmons (8-4), Colorado and former amateur super star, Alex Love in her second professional contest against Leesa Daniel (1-3), Texas. Javier Aragon, Mexico vs Ray Collins, Kansas City; Sergio Lopez, Mexico Vs Chris Arguello, Colorado; Genesis Wynn, Denver, Colorado Vs Vlad Dandu, Grand Junction, CO. The event will also feature USBL semi-pro contests.

