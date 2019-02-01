Ema Kozin Will Have To Have Wait For Her U.S. Title Fight

DENVER (February 1, 2019) – The US Government shut down effects everyone, employees not getting paid, agencies not able to process business as usual and so on. The highly anticipated WBC Silver and IBO World super middleweight championship contest between Ema Kozin from Ljubljana, Slovenia against Sanna Turunen from Tuusula, Finland will have to be cancelled and possibly rescheduled due to Visa’s not being processed in time for the scheduled February 16th event in Colorado, USA.

Mirco Scoco of SkokoBoxPromotions, Kozin’s handlers says “We are saddened by this unfortunate issue. We look forward in continuing our grand quest.”

The Championship contest was part of InsideBoxing Promotions’ “Release The Beast” boxing event. Promoter Aurelio Martinez said “This is a mild setback and we feel for team Kozin, they looked forward to showing the American public what an outstanding boxer Kozin is. We look forward in re-scheduling this world championship contest.”

“Release The Beasts” boxing event will continue as scheduled streamed live on IBtv ViewVision®. InsideBoxing Promotions next scheduled boxing event dates are March 17th. , May 5th, Mid July and the weekend of Mexican Independence Day September 16th.