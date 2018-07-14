Erick De Leon takes on Adrian Young this Saturday

New York, NY (July 12, 2018)–Undefeated super featherweight contender, Erick De Leon will fight Adrian Young in a 10-round bout this Saturday at The Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

De Leon, 26 years-old of Detroit, Michigan is a three-time National Golden Gloves Champion, has a professional record of 17-0-1 with 9 knockouts, and will face a tough veteran in Young of Los Mochis, Mexico. Young has a record of 25-4-2 with 19 knockouts.

“I worked so hard, and I am excited to hear the bell ring so I can put on a great show for all of my friends and fans in New Orleans,’ said De Leon.

The bout can been seen live on ESPN+ beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.