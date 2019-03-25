Erick DeLeon and Eric Puente Remain Undefeated

NEW YORK (March 25, 2019)–Two highly regarded members of the Split-T Management stable scored wins on Saturday night at The Hanger in Costa Mesa, California.

Junior Lightweight contender Erick DeLeon and lightweight prospect Eric Puente both kept their perfect records intact with wins on the Top Rank Promoted show,

DeLeon remained undefeated by stopping Jose Luis Gallegos in round six of their scheduled eight-round junior lightweight bout.

DeLeon dominated the first four rounds by landing hard body shots that started to break Gallegos down. Gallegos dropped DeLeon in round five with a hard right hand off the ropes. That was short lived as DeLeon regrouped very nicely and started attacking Gallegos and began to hurt him with a flurry of punches that forced the referee to stop the fight at 1:35 of round six.

DeLeon was a three-time (2009-2011) National Golden Gloves champion as well as a Ringside World champion in 2008 and 2008 National Silver Gloves champion.

DeLeon, 131 1/2 lbs of Detroit is now 19-0-1 with 11 knockouts. Gallegos, 131 1/2 lbs of La Barca. MX, and has defeated undefeated fighters before, is 16-6.

Puente, Puente of Vista, California by way of Sinaloa, Mexico won a four-round unanimous decision over Alejandro Lopez.

Puente boxed very well, and raised his record to 2-0 with the unanimous decision by scores of 40-36 twice, and 39-37.

Puente won the 2016 National Youth Open Championship, and was a member of Team USA. Puente was a favorite to be a member of the 2020 United States Olympic Team.

DeLeon and Puente and promoted by Top Rank.