Eros Correa Scores Sixth Consecutive Knockout

TIJUANA, MX (February 24, 2019) – Cali Boxing’s undefeated super bantamweight prospect, Eros Correa (6-0, 6 KOs), scored his sixth consecutive knockout to start off his career when he stopped Jose Pech by way of a second-round knockout. The 4-round bout took place in Tijuana, Mexico and was promoted by GM3 Boxing Promotions and Gonzalez Boxing Promotions.

After a dominating first round, Correa came out with a vengeance in round two, dropping Pech twice with his signature left hook to the body. After Pech got up, Correa finished him off with a left hook to the head.

“Fighting in Mexico has been a tremendous blessing to my career,” said Eros Correa, who lives and trains in San Jose, CA. “I feel I have the power and skills to compete with anyone in the super bantamweight division. I’ll be back in the gym next week with the goal to fight next month. My team is doing a great job and soon I’ll be knocking on the door, looking for a big fight.”

“Eros is the real deal,” said Andrew Bocanegra, from Cali Boxing Management. “He’s dominating everyone that steps in the ring with him. We are working on getting him a fight in the Bay Area for his next bout. Right now, we feel Eros is the best rising prospect in the super bantamweight division.”

“This kid has tremendous power to go along with his high ring IQ,” said Jessie Sanchez, of Cali Boxing Management. “He’s developing well and I can see him in a big fight by the end of the year.”