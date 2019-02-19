Espinoza vs Nuñez Main Event Added to Rumble at the Rock IV

(February 19, 2019) – A second main event has been added to the professional boxing event on Friday, March 1, at the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., and live on Boxeo Telemundo (11:35 PM ET/PT).

Presented by Kris Lawrence and The Heavyweight Factory, in association with All Star Boxing, Rumble at the Rock IV will now also feature highly touted WBO No.1-ranked and WBO Bantamweight Latin Champion Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza (22-2-19 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico, defending his title against Panama’s rugged veteran Ricardo “El Matematico” Nuñez (29-8-23 KOs).

In the 10-round welterweight co-main event, Miami via Puerto Rico’s Derrieck Cuevas (18-0-1, 14 KOs) will face fellow Floridian Ed “The Lion” Paredes (38-7-1, 25 KOs) of Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Tickets for “Rumble at the Rock IV” cost $60, $100, $150, $250 and $500 and are available through ticketmaster.com.

Nuñez, a former world title challenger, is looking to test his young opponent by bringing him into deep waters and kickstarting his boxing career for one last shot at a world title. On the other hand, Espinoza is coming off a second-round stoppage of then undefeated Colombian prospect Yeison Vargas (17-1-12 Kos).

“My opponents tend to underestimate me because of my young age,” said Espinoza. “They soon realize my power once in the ring. I never underestimate anyone who has two hands.”

“I’ve seen that Espinoza has never fought into later rounds,” said Nuñez. “I’m looking to take him into uncharted waters to see if he still has the power he claims when we get into rounds 8, 9 and 10.”

On fight night, the Hard Rock Event Center doors open at 6 p.m., and the action starts at 7 p.m. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 1 Seminole Way in Hollywood, Fla.