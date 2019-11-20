Evan Holyfield Fights Saturday

Houston, Texas (November 19, 2019) — On Friday, November 22, 2019, ForceTrain Promotions and NextFightUp will be hosting the public weigh-in and press conference for the professional boxing event set for November 23, 2019 at the Arabia Shrine Event Center.

The press conference and weigh-in will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 6855 W. Sam Houston Parkway, Houston, Texas 77072 on November 22, 2019 starting with the press conference promptly at 11:00 AM and followed by the fighters taking the scale for the official weigh-in immediately thereafter.

The event will be headlined by heavyweight Dominick Guinn fighting for the American Boxing Federation Western Division Title, with Jerrico “Hands of Stone” Walton in the featured co-main event seeking to remain undefeated at 16-0. The card will also feature Evan Holyfield, son of Hall of Fame Heavyweight Champion Evander Holyfield, in his second pro fight. Rounding out the card we will see Andre “Silverback” August, Joseph Rivera, Jesus Gonzales, Gabriel Smith, Christon Edwards, David Limerick, Rafael Medina, and Jayquan Hazel.

The live fight will take place on November 23, 2019 at the Arabia Shrine Event Center located at 10510 Harwin Drive, Houston, Texas 77036 with the doors opening at 6:00 PM and first fight beginning at 7:00 PM. For more information contact Joe Vredevelt at 346-800-3776.