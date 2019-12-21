Evan Holyfield To Fight At Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach February 8

Daytona Beach, Florida (December 21, 2019) — Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield’s next fight will take place at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona on Saturday, February 8, it was announced today by Main Events and Christy Martin Promotions.

Holyfield will fight once again at junior middleweight.

Holyfield announced himself to the professional boxing world on the Canelo-Kovalev November 2 fight card at MGM Grand with a spectacular seventeen-second stoppage (TKO 1), which you can watch HERE

His second fight took place in Houston on November 23, stopping his opponent with a vicious body shot (KO 4). Watch the viral body shot KO HERE

Evan Holyfield (2-0, 2 KOs) raised in Atlanta now living and training in Houston and son of Four-Time World Heavyweight Champion Evander Holyfield, has this to say: “I’m so grateful that I’m able to spend the holidays with my family reflecting on the incredible year I’ve had. I’m truly blessed. And I can’t wait to get back in the ring on February 8! The boxing world better get ready because 2020 is the start of my decade!”

Christy Martin: “Christy Martin Promotions and The Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach are very excited for the opportunity to work with Main Events to introduce Evan Holyfield to boxing fans in Central Florida,”

Kathy Duva, Main Events CEO: “This is a great opportunity for Evan to continue the progress he’s been making as a pro and to be introduced to a new audience in Florida. I’m also thrilled to be working with Christy Martin on this fight, especially since we are both being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020!”

The event will be live-streamed via Facebook and YouTube on Payne Boxing Television channels.