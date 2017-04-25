Evloev stops Nevzorov to capture Interim M-1 Challenge bantamweight title

M-1 CHALLENGE 76 RESULTS

NAZRAN, Ingushetia, Russia (April 23, 2017) – Undefeated Movsar Evloev captured the Interim M-1 Challenge bantamweight title in last night’s M-1 Challenge 76 main event at Nazran, Ingushetia, Russia.

Evloev improved his professional MMA record to 7-0-0, all in M-1 Challenge events, by knocking out Russian Alexey Nevzorov (12-3-0, M-1: 6-2-0) in the second round.

Evloev, who was coming off an impressive three-round decision over American Lee Morrison, took advantage of his opportunity to fight for the interim title, due to a long-term injury to reigning M-1 Challenge bantamweight champion Pavel Vitruk.

The judges were busy as seven of the other nine fights on the M-1 Challenge 76 card went the full distance. Fighters represented six different countries on this highly-competitive card.

Russian featherweight Timur Nagibin (9-2-0, M-1: 5-1-0) and Kazakhstan bantamweight Sergey Morozov (7-2-0, M-1: 4-2-0) were both winners by way of three-round unanimous decision, respectively, over their Brazilian opponents Diego Davella (18-6-0, M-1: 1-1-0) and Fabricio “Bill” Sarraff (22-10-0 (M-1: 0-1-0).

German light heavyweight Rene Hoppe (7-0-0, M-1: 2-0-0) extended his unbeaten streak to seven in a row, taking a three-round majority decision over previously undefeated Ike Bochkov (2-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of Russia.

Russian light heavyweight Abubakar Mestoev improved to 5-0-0 with his fifth straight win overall and in M-1 Challenge events with a three-round decision over Ukrainian Anatoly Lyagu (5-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0).

Russian bantamweight Emil Abasov (6-7-0, M-1: 3-0-0), who filled in at the weigh in due to the original opponent being too overweight, pulled off the upset of the night with a first-round technical knockout (punches) against Heliton Davella (15-6-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of Brazil.

Fighting on the preliminary card, Russian Zalimbeg Omarov (8-2-1, M-1: 5-1-1), Russian welterweight Khamzat Sakalov (6-1-0, M-1: 5-0-0) and Russian heavyweight Evgeni Gioncharov (6-3-0, M-1: 1-0-0) were all winners by three-round decision, respectively, against Ukrainian Elnur Valiev (6-1-1, M-1: 0-1-0), Spaniard Javier Fuentas (9-5-0, M-1: 2-2-0) and Russian Daniil Arepyev (7-2-0, M-1: 0-2-0).

Russian welterweight Ingishkhan Ozdoev (3-3-0, M-1 3-3-0) stopped Alexey Valivakhin (8-6-0, M-1: 0-1-0) on punches in the second round.

Complete results & photo gallery below:

MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT – INTERIM M-1 CHALLENGE BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Movsar Evloev (7-0-0, M-1: 7-0-0), Russia

WKO2 (Head Kick – 2:15)

Alexey Nevzorov (12-3-0, M-1: 6-2-0), Russia

(Evloev won interim M-1 Challenge bantamweight title)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS

Rene Hoppe (7-0-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Germany

WDEC3

Ike Bochkov (2-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Timur Nagibin (9-2-0, M-1: 5-1-0), Russia

WDEC3

Diego Davella (18-6-0, M-1: 1-1-0,) Brazil

Emil Abasov (6-7-0, M-1: 3-0-0), Russia

WTKO1 (Punches – (2:39)

Heliton Davella (18-5-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Brazil

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Sergey Morozov (7-2-0, M-1: 4-2-0), Kazakhstan

WDEC3

Fabricio Sarraf (22-10-0, M-1: 0-0-0), Brazil

PRELIMINARY CARD

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Evgeni Goncharov (6-3-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia

WDEC3

Daniil Arepyev (7-2-0, M-1: 0-2-0,), Russia

WELTERWEIGHTS

Khamzat Sakalov (6-1-0, M-1: 5-0-0), Russia

WDEC3

Javier Fuentas (9-5-0, M-1: 2-2-0), Spain

Ingiskhan Ozdoev (3-3-0, M-1: 3-3-0), Russia

WTKO1 (Punches – 3:22)

Alexey Valivakhin (8-6-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Ukraine

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Zalimbeg Omarov (8-2-1, M-1: 5-1-0), Russia

WDEC3

Elnur Valiev (6-1-1, M-1: 0-1-0), Ukraine

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Abubakar Mestoev (5-0-0, M-1: 5-0-0)

WDEC3

Anatoly Lyagu (5-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Ukraine