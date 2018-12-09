Featherweight Title Tilt Tops Texas Fight Card

LOS ANGELES (December 8, 2018) – GLORY, the world’s premier stand-up combat league, kicks off its 2019 schedule on Friday, Feb. 1, traveling to the Arena Theatre in Texas for GLORY 63 Houston.

The promotion’s first visit to the Lone Star State will feature featherweight fireworks, as champion “The Professor” Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (161-36-2, 27 KO, fighting out of Thailand) faces former champion and current No. 1 contender Serhii Adamchuk (38-9, 14 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) in the GLORY 63 Houston headline bout.

Petchpanomrung enters the bout on a five-fight winning streak, capped off by a dominant performance against Robin van Roosmalen, the only GLORY athlete to have held belts in two weight classes. For Petchpanomrung, the victory over Van Roosmalen was his first taste of GLORY gold, but also represented revenge against the only man to defeat him under the GLORY banner. Since joining GLORY in 2016, Petchpanomrung has dispatched eight different foes en route to an 8-1 promotional record.

Adamchuk is a 14-fight GLORY veteran and former featherweight champion on a three-fight winning streak himself. In this championship bout with Petchpanomrung, Adamchuk looks to recapture the belt that was once his and even the score of a series that began at GLORY 39 Brussels in March of 2017, the Thai defeated Adamchuk via unanimous decision.

GLORY 63 Houston will also feature a welterweight tilt that pits Richard “Maximus” Abraham (13-7, 4 KO, fighting out of the United States) up against undefeated Charles “The Rockstar” Rodriguez (9-0, fighting out of the United States), who has racked up three wins inside the GLORY ring this year.

No. 3-ranked Jason “Psycho” Wilnis (30-9-1, 8 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) returns at GLORY 63 Houston, and will try to right the ship in his match-up with Jacob “The Nightmare” Rodriguez (2-2, 2 KO, fighting out of the United States), an American up-and-comer with a huge opportunity to upset the former middleweight champion.

The current fight card for GLORY 63 Houston can be found below:

GLORY 63 HOUSTON

Featherweight Title Bout: (C) Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao vs. Serhii Adamchuk

Welterweight Bout: Richard Abraham vs. Charles Rodriguez

Middleweight Bout: Jason Wilnis vs. Jacob Rodriguez

GLORY 63 SuperFight Series, a fight card that immediately precedes GLORY 63 Houston, promises excitement with two current match-ups and more to be announced.

Twenty-year-old prospect Bailey “Bad Boy” Sugden (11-3, 2 KO, fighting out of England) battles another featherweight on the rise in 23-year-old Quade “The Magician” Taranaki (6-6, fighting out of New Zealand), while lightweight Lorawnt-t “Smash” Nelson (7-0, fighting out of the United States) risks his unbeaten streak against Eight-Man Lightweight Qualification Tournament runner-up Wensheng “Double-Bladed Swordsman” Zhang (45-6, 10 KO, fighting out of China).

The current fight card for GLORY 63 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 63 SUPERFIGHT SERIES

Featherweight Bout: Bailey Sugden vs. Quade Taranaki

Lightweight Bout: Lorawnt-t Nelson vs. Wensheng Zhang

The evening begins with a preliminary card featuring a mix of local talent and top contenders.

GLORY veterans Sean Choice (7-3, 4 KO, fighting out of the United States) and Justin “Iron Man” Moss (4-2, 2 KO, fighting out of the United States) headline the GLORY 63 prelims in a welterweight affair.

At lightweight, No. 8-ranked Justin “J-Ho” Houghton (9-6, 3 KO, fighting out of the United States) attempts to pick up his third straight win when he challenges No. 11-ranked Nick “Golden Boy” Chasteen (9-5, 3 KO, fighting out of the United States), looking to jump into the division’s top-10 with a victory.

A bout between top-10 middleweights, originally slated for GLORY 61 SuperFight Series in November, has now been rebooked for the GLORY 63 prelims, as No. 8-ranked Joe “Son of a Legend” Taylor (5-2, 3 KO, fighting out of the United States) meets No. 9-ranked Ivan “El Terrible” Galaz (57-6, 15 KO, fighting out of Chile), whose resume includes a meeting with GLORY middleweight world champion Alex Pereira.

The current fight card for the GLORY 63 prelims can be found below:

GLORY 63 PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Sean Choice vs. Justin Moss

Lightweight Bout: Justin Houghton vs. Nick Chasteen

Middleweight Bout: Joe Taylor vs. Ivan Galaz

Broadcast details and additional bouts for GLORY 63 Houston, GLORY 63 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 63 prelims will be announced shortly.

Tickets for GLORY 63 Houston – including access to GLORY 63 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 63 prelims – go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. CT and will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com.

Fans that register (or have previously registered) at glorykickboxing.com will have an opportunity to purchase tickets for GLORY 63 Houston two days before tickets go on sale to the general public. The exclusive presale begins on Monday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. CT. Those that register will receive an email with instructions on how to access this exclusive event.

For more information about GLORY, visit glorykickboxing.com.