Fight Club OC Dec 6th Features Local Standouts

(November 15, 2018) – In the sport of boxing when you are undefeated you are considered on your way to becoming the best, and on Thursday night December 6th four undefeated boxers are on their journey to be the best when they highlight the Fight Club OC show in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

How about 11-0 Serhii Bohachuk a monster at super welterweight with all his wins by KO. How about Andreas Katzourakis who might only be 1-0 as a pro but is considered the best 160lber out of Greece. How about 2-0 Sean Garcia from Victorville, who’s bloodline starts with his brother big time prospect Ryan Garcia. How about 1-0 Sergio Gonzalez out of Corona who was a top amateur before turning pro earlier this year.

Then to add to this big-time line-up let’s add Fullerton’s 6-8 Jack May a former UFC MMA fighter who will be making his pro boxing debut in The Hangar on December 6 against Allen Ruiz.

Let’s not forget that all Fight Club OC shows are hybrid featuring both boxing and mma, and Fight Club OC MMA matchmaker Mel Valenzuela has put together three solid mma bouts.

Santa Ana’s Richie Palomino 1-1 will be back after a tough split decision loss in October facing LA’s Devon Brock at 2-1. La Habra’s Mark Matsumoto will face Ventura’s 7-3 Jesse Newell; and Buena Park’s Samuel Barrera will make his pro mma debut facing Anaheim’s Dejon Daniels.

All Tickets, are priced at $60 and are available at www.socafights.com.

We would also like to introduce our newest Fight Club OC Sponsor TONG STEAK JERKY who will have a booth at the Dec 6th show as well as all our 2019 Fight Club OC shows. Be sure to stop by their merchandise booth on 12/6 and say hi as they will be making some great deals for Fight Club OC fans!