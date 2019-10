Fight Night Results & Photos For Bellator 231: Mir Vs. Nelson 2

Complete Bellator 231 Fight Card:

Frank Mir (19-13) defeated Roy Nelson (23-18) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Phil Davis (21-5, 1 NC) defeated Karl Albrektsson (9-3) via TKO at 3:06 of round three

Ed Ruth (8-1) defeated Jason Jackson (10-4) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Joanne Ilara (9-4) defeated Bec Rawlings (7-9) via submission (kneebar) at 3:35 of round two

Jake Hager (2-0) & Anthony Garrett (4-2) ends in a no-contest due to an accidental low blow at 1:56 of round one

Preliminary Card:

Phumi Nkuta (1-0) defeated Adrian Haley (1-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Connor Dixon (2-0) defeated Orkhan Ismatzade (0-2) via submission (kimura) at 0:42 of round one

Killys Mota (11-2) defeated Mandel Nallo (7-1) via TKO (leg injury) at 1:16 of round three

Jessica Miele (9-3) defeated Talita Nogueira (7-2) via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Steve Mowry (7-0) defeated Gokhan Saricam (4-1) via submission (kimura) at 0:56 of round two

Dalton Rosta (2-0) defeated Claude Wilcox (1-1) via TKO (strikes) at 4:23 of round two

Tim Caron (10-2, 1 NC) defeated Lucas Pimenta Borges (8-3) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jon Manley (13-6) defeated Thiago Oliveira (16-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Elise Reed (1-0) defeated Rebecca Bryggman (0-1) via TKO (punches) at 4:48 of round one