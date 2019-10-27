Fight Night Results & Photos For Bellator 232: Macdonald Vs. Lima 2

Bellator 232 Main Card:

Douglas Lima (32-7) defeated Rory MacDonald (21-6-1) via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)

Paul Daley (42-17-2) defeated Saad Awad (23-13) via TKO (punches) at 1:30 of round two

Patrick Mix (12-0) defeated Isaiah Chapman (9-4) via submission (kneebar) at 3:49 of round one

Manny Muro (11-6) defeated Nick Newell (16-3) via split decision (29-28, 27-29, 29-28)

Baby Slice (4-2) defeated Craig Campbell (3-4) via TKO (elbows) at 0:38 of round one

Preliminary Card:

Ryan Hardy Evans (1-1) defeated Demetrios Plaza (1-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:03 of round three

Lance Gibson Jr. (3-0) defeated Dominic Jones (2-2) via KO (punches) at 1:58 of round one

Devin Powell (10-4) defeated Marcus Surin (6-2) via technical submission (mounted guillotine) at 5:00 of round two

Johnny Lopez (12-4) defeated Dan Cormier (8-10) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Jornel Lugo (3-0) defeated John Douma (4-2) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Zarrukh Adashev (3-1) defeated Tevin Dyce (3-2) via TKO (strikes) at 1:39 of round two