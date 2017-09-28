For Immediate Release

DENVER (September 28, 2017) – Before the nightmare of Halloween, InsideBoxing Promotions presents an evening of athletes in fightware… ‘Fightwear before Nightmare’. An evening of combat featuring Professional Boxing, Professional Kickboxing (Muay Thai), Semi-Pro boxing and Kickboxing (Muay Thai). The event will held at the Imperium Event Center, 3051 W. 74th Ave. Westminister, CO on Saturday, October 21, 2017

Headlining will be local featherweight boxing contender Ricky Lopez (18-4-0) in an 8 round contest. Lopez is coming off an outstanding win over Pablo Cruz (14-2-0) at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY. Fighting his last two contests on the road, Lopez is eager to showcase his talents back at home in front of his fans.

Jose Morales (8-7-0) will face Antonio Flores (3-0-0) in a 6 round lightweight bout should Flores come out unscathed in his September 30th contest. Lightweight Sergio Lujan (1-0) is also slated to see action in his second professional bout. Satya Williams will face Terrence Brown in a 180 lb. Professional Muay Thai contest. Local amateur stars Christian Torres and Jon Alaman will face each other as professionals at welterweight (147lbs.). In Semi-Pro action we have super star amateurs Pedro Diaz, Denver, Colorado against Misael Reyes, Kansas City, Kansas and Joshua Washburn will see action against Steve Johnson at 155lbs in a Muay Thai contest.

$20 Admission, all general seating, early birds grab the front rows! “First come, first seated” VIP table seating @ $65/seat. Tickets can be purchased from your favorite fighter on the card or on-line at https://insideboxingpromotions.ticketspice.com/fightwear-before-nightmare

Stay tuned as this card becomes finalized, featuring 7-10 bouts of action-packed competition. If you or your fighters are ready for action, boxing, Muay Thai or Amatuer, contact Aurelio Martinez at aurelio@insideboxing.com, call or text 720.297.7654.

