Fire Fist Boxing fighters set for UFC Fight Pass

Tampa, FL (February 13, 2019) – Fire Fist Boxing’s Connor “The Kid” Coyle, Willian “Baby Face” Silva and Mark Reyes Jr. will all fight as part of a UFC Fight Pass card Saturday, February 16 at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL.

This excellent evening of boxing is promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions in association with Rite Hook Promotions.

Headlining the telecast is an eight round middleweight showdown between Coyle and Travis “Dirty Red” Scott.

Splitting time between his native Ireland and St. Petersburg, FL, Coyle’s a perfect 8-0 with 3 wins by knockout. He’s become a big draw in the Tampa-St Pete area and most recently scored a sixth round TKO of Danny Pastrana. The talented Coyle has been featured as a prospect to watch out for by media members from both sides of the pond.

Fighting out of Baton Rouge, LA, Scott is Coyle’s most experienced foe to date. The 38-year-old has an excellent 19-4 professional ledger with 5 KO’s. A true veteran of the sport, Scott turned pro in 2004 when Coyle was 14.

Welterweight phenom Mark Reyes Jr of Tampa, FL risks his 0 against fellow unbeaten Rodrigo Tatijewski of Sao Paolo, Brazil in a highly-anticipated six round contest.

The wildly popular Reyes Jr. is 8-0 with 6 KO’s. An athletic boxer-puncher, Reyes is coming off a third round TKO of Juan Garces last October and at 22-years-old, continues to improve rapidly.

Tatijewski, who is fighting for the first time in the United States, is 8-0 and has 7 wins by way of knockout. He’s confident of making a major splash by taking out Reyes in front of millions of viewers on UFC Fight Pass.

Junior welterweight Willian “Baby Face” Silva of Plant City, FL by way of Sao Paolo, Brazil challenges rugged Argentinian Juan Ramon Solis in a ten rounder.

Silva, who has an excellent 26-2 professional ledger and 15 wins by knockout, scored a dominant 9th round TKO over Jose Forero last October. After fighting most of his career at lightweight, Silva’s sights are set on the best at 140 pounds but he must first get past Solis.

Living and fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Solis is 25-13 with 9 KO’s. The 36-year-old’s faced many top fighters including world champion Robert Easter, contenders Sergio Thompson and Diego Silva along with unbeaten Saul Rodriguez among others.

“This is a great opportunity for Connor, Mark and Willian,” said Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing. “The UFC Fight Pass platform is perfect for all three of these excellent boxers to showcase their talent to fans from all over. We’re looking forward to Saturday evening.”

Fans can watch Coyle, Silva and Reyes’ bouts on Ufc.tv/page/fightpass and tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fight-fest-st-pete-ufc-fight-pass-rjj-rite-hook-promotions-tickets-55031335205.