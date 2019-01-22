Four Local Connecticut Fighters Ready For Action

Uncasville, CT. (January 22, 2019) Four Connecticut fighters will put their boxing and punching skills on display at “Slugfest at the Sun”, on a show headlined by bangers CLETUS SELDIN and ADAM MATE. The excitement, action, and fun will all occur at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut on January 26th, on a card also featuring Star Boxing’s talented fighters DAVID PAPOT (22-0 3KO’s, Saint Nazaire, FR) against COURTNEY PENNINGTON (12-3-2 5KO’s, Brooklyn, NY) as well as RONNIE AUSTION (10-0 7KO’s, Las Vegas, NV). The entire thrilling night of boxing is presented by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

The best known of the Connecticut boxers, East Hartford’s “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO, (9-0, 3KO, Hartford, CT) will put his undefeated record on the line against RONALD RIVAS (5-8-2, 3KO). Laureano is coming off a successful 2018, in which he notched three consecutive victories, and earned the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame’s “Professional Boxer of the Year,” honors. He earned the nickname “Action” for his relentless come forward style and as always, Laureano intends to put on an exciting show from start to finish on the 26th.

Star Boxing’s ANGEL SUAREZ (8-2, 3KO, San Juan, PR), will face off against WILLIAM FOSTER III (8-0 6KO) of New Haven, Connecticut. After a slow start to his pro career, Suarez has come into his own, having reeled-off seven consecutive victories. Foster, boasts a strong amateur background, having won the Youth Super featherweight title and is a three time New England Golden Gloves champion. Foster last fought at Mohegan Sun on June 30th, in a bout that was ruled a no contest due to an accidental headbutt. Having combined for 15 consecutive victories, in bouts in which official decisions were rendered, these are two red-hot fighters who will create a firestorm in the ring on Saturday night. The winner of this bout will be crowned the JR. NABF SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION.

Two more fighters from Connecticut, both new to the professional ranks, will also be featured on the card. JACOB “LEFTY” MARRERO, was a USA Boxing Connecticut amateur of the year winner and sports a fine amateur record of 58-7. He now trains out of the Ortiz Boxing Gym, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He was victorious in his pro debut in October 2018 in a bout in which he won by knockout. “Lefty,” as he has been nicknamed, due to his powerful left hand, will look to make it two in a row against ZSOLT KARVAJ (3-2, 2KO, Budapest, Hungary), the stablemate of headliner Adam Mate.

NATHAN MARTINEZ (1-0, New Britain, CT) is also new to the professional ranks. He also has a fine amateur pedigree. A 2015 qualifier for USA Boxing Junior Olympic Northeast Regional Championships, Nathan won the Thomas Costello Memorial Award as the Most Outstanding Boxer at the 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship. He looks to notch his second pro victory against JERROD MINOR (1-2-2, 1KO, Philadelphia, PA)

Come join us on January 26th and root on the local Connecticut boxers on the card or another of your own personal favorites. It should be a night of compelling action, dramatic knockouts and fine boxing skills.

