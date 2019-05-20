Fox Stops Brinson in 6!

WASHINGTON, DC (May 20, 2019) — Alantez Fox scored a 6th round stoppage over Nick Brinson in a super middleweight clash that headlined a seven bout card on Saturday night at The ESA Arena in Washington, D.C.

The card was promoted by Tricky Entertainment and DCFIGHTNIGHT.

Fox got off to a good start as he landed a right hand in the opening frame that sent Brinson to the canvas. After that Fox never ceased control of the encounter as he worked very well behind his jab, and landed good power shots in every round.

By round five, Brinson looked worse for wear as he it seemed like a matter of time before Fox would be able to get the savvy veteran out of the fight. In the next round he did, as Fox landed a heavy barrage of punches that forced the corner of Brinson to get their man out of the fight at 2:46.

Fox of Forrestville, MD is now 25-1-1 with 12 knockouts. Brinson of Geneva, NY falls to 19-5-2.

Washington, DC Police Officer Tiara Brown stopped Angel Gladney in the 6th round of their scheduled ten-round junior lightweight bout.

Brown dominated the contest as he repeatedly landed flush shots. In round six, she came out and put her foot on the gas pedal, and landed hard flurry of punches and the bout was stopped 34 seconds into the contest.

Brown of Washington, DC is 8-0 with six knockouts. Gladney of South Carolina is 10-15-1.

In an exciting back and forth brawl Jordan White and Christian Esquivel stood toe to toe and fought a war that saw White pound out a six-round unanimous decision in a super featherweight bout.

The pounded away at each other with White landing more and he more significant blows. He had Esquivel in trouble several times, but the former world title challenger would either escape or land some good flush shots on White.

Both guys were cut on the forehead from an accidental headbutt. It was a terrific action fight that had the fans on the edge of their seats throughout the contest.

White, 126 lbs of Washington, DC won by scores of 59-55 and 60-54 twice, and is now 8-1. Esquivel, 129 1/2 lbs of Mexico is 30-18-1.

Patrick Harris remained undefeated via disqualification in round three over Anthony Woods of their scheduled eight-round super lightweight bout.

In round three, Woods was deducted a point for holding. Seconds later, Woods was docked again for holding. Again, it only took a few seconds for Woods to be deducted again, and the bout was stopped at

Harris, 142 lbs is 16-0. Woods, 143 lbs of Nassau, Bahamas is 10-24.

Renaldo Gaines won a four-round unanimous decision over Eduardo Melendez in a super featherweight bout.

Gaines, 130 lbs of Maryland won by scores of 40-37 and 39-37 twice to raise his mark to 10-2. Melendez, 127 1/2 lbs of Puerto Rico falls to 5-26.

George Harris kept his perfect knockout streak alive by taking out Antwaun Taylor in the 2nd round of their scheduled four-round heavyweight fight.

In round one, Harris dropped Taylor with a left hook off the ropes. Later in the round, Harris dumped Taylor again with a harder left hook. Early in round two, it was a flurry of punches that sent Taylor down for a 3rd time, and the bout was stopped at 1:08.

Harris, 214 1/4 lbs of Silver Spring, MD is 4-0 with four knockouts. Taylor, 211 1/4 lbs is 4-11.

Jonathan Conde ruined the pro debut for Taurean Venable by scoring an explosive 1st round stoppage in their scheduled four-round junior welterweight bout. Conde drooped Venable with a hard right hand. Seconds later, Conde landed another booming shot that put Venable on his back, and the bout was stopped at 1:31.

Conde, 137 1/2 lbs of Miami is 1-2 with one knockout. Venable, 142 1/4 lbs of Washington, DC is 0-1.