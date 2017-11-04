Frank De Alba takes on Ivan Najera

Bethlehem, PA (November 4, 2017) – The exciting nine-bout card is shaping up for the King’s Promotions event that will take place on Tuesday night. November 21st at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, PA.

In the main event, Frank De De Alba will take on battle-tested Ivan Najera in the ten-round super featherweight bout.

De Alba of Reading, Pa. has a record of 22-2 with nine knockouts.

The 30 year-old De Alba has is a six-year professional who has wins over Andrew Bentley (1-0), Jose Bustos (8-2-3), Bernardo Gomez Uribe (16-3), Kiun Evans (12-2-1), and in his last bout where he won a eight-round unanimous decision over Ryan Kielczewski (26-2) on April 4th at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center. De Alba has won five straight.

Najera of San Antonio, Texas has a record of 17-3 with eight knockouts.

The 24 year-old Najera is also a six year veteran, who has amassed wins over Pedro Martinez (2-0), Jerry Fuentes (2-0), Angel Hernandez (8-1), Stan Martyniouk (13-1), and his last bout when he won an eight-round majority decision over Francisco Valdez on March 25th in Guadalajara, Mexico

In the eight-round co-feature, undefeated Mykal Fox take on Manuel Reyes in a junior welterweight bout

Fox of Forestville, Maryland has a record of 14-0 with four knockouts.

The 21 year-old Fox continues to step up the competition, and he is coming off an eight-round unanimous decision over Damiel Sostre on June 3rd in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Reyes of Los Angeles, California has a record of 11-3-1 with five knockouts.

Reyes is a five year-professional who has impressive wins over Dwain Victorian (4-1), Brian Jones (9-2), Steven Zayes (2-0) & a 2nd win over Jones (12-3).

Reyes has won eight straight bouts with his latest being an eight-round unanimous decision over Manuel Garcia on June 2nd in Tijuana, Mexico.

Also in an eight-round bout, Victor Vasquez (8-3, 3 KOs) of Yonkers, NY will square off with undefeated Ricardo Garcia (14-0, 9 KO’s) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in a lightweight fight.

An exciting undercard has been put together that will features some of the best prospects in the Lehigh Valley:

In four-round bouts:

Highly-touted prospect Joseph Adorno (4-0, 4 KOs) of Allentown, PA will take on an opponent to be named in a super featherweight bout.

Juan Sanchez (3-0, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA will take on pro debuting James Early (2-1) of Seat Pleasant, MD in a featherweight contest.

Jose Elizondo (2-3-1) of San Antonio, Texas will fight Hector Bayanilla (1-0-1, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA in a super bantamweight affair.

Michael Polite-Coffie of Brooklyn, NY will make his pro debut against Ralph Alexander (0-1) of Lanham, Maryland in a heavyweight fight.

Harold Lopez (1-0-1, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA will take on Jerrod Miner (1-0) of Philadelphia in a light flyweight fight.

Martino Jules (1-0) of Allentown, PA will take on an opponent to be named in a featherweight bout.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.