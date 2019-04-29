Frank De Alba To Now Take On Ruben Dario Lopez

Bethlehem, PA (April 29, 2019)–Super Featherweight contender Frank De Alba will take on late-replacement veteran Ruben Dario Lopez in the eight-round main event of a big night of boxing that will take place, THIS FRIDAY NIGHT, May 3rd at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions in association with Titans Boxing Promotions.

De Alba of Reading, PA has called the Sands Bethlehem Event a 2nd home as this will be the 6th appearance for De Alba in the venue.

The 31 year-old is a eight-year veteran, who has a record of 22-4-2 with nine knockouts.

De Alba has wins over Andrew Bentley (1-0); Benjamin Burgos (1-0); Jose Bustos (8-2-3); Benjamin Gomez Uribe (16-3-1); Kiun Evans (12-2-1) & Ryan Kielczewski (26-2). In his bout, De Alba dropped a 10-round unanimous decision to Andy Vences on July 7, 2018.

Lopez Santa Fe, Argentina has a record of 12-13-4 with five knockouts.

The 36 year-old is an eight-year professional, and will be making his American debut.

Lopez has a wins over previously undefeated Diego Baez (5-0). Lopez is coming off a decision loss to Carlos Armando Santana on February 22nd.

Erik Spring will take on Nicholas Hernandez in a scheduled eight-round junior middleweight bout.

Spring of Reading, PA has a record of 12-2-2 with one knockout. The 34 year-old Spring turned professional in 2014, and has wins over previously undefeated Simon Henriksson & David Wilson (5-0-1). Spring is coming off a majority decision over Terrance Williams on March 29th in Philadelphia.

Hernandez, also of Lebanon, PA has a record of 9-3-1 with two knockouts. Like Spring, Hernandez is 34 years-old and turned pro in 2014. Hernandez has wins over Ricky Nuno (2-0), Nick Valliere (5-1) and Ray Barringer (4-1). Hernandez is coming off a draw with Rick Graham on November 17th in Harrisburg, PA.

In the eight-round bout, undefeated Janelson Bocachica will take part in a welterweight contest against Gabor Gorbics (26-16 16 KOs) of Budapest, Hungary

20 years-old of Detroit has a record of 13-0 with nine knockouts. Bocachica began boxing at the age of eight, and started winning amateur tournaments such as the 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014 Ringside Championships, 2012 National PAL Championships, and 2015 Detroit Open-class Golden Gloves. He was ranked number one in his division in the United States from 2013 to 2015, and sixth on the 2016 Independent Worldwide Amateur Boxing rankings. Bocachica is a three-year professional, and has wins over Pablo Sanchez (10-2), and his last bout which was a 1st round stoppage over Victor Abreu that took place on January 19th in Puerto Rico.

Bocachica is recently signed to King’s Promotions.

Appearing in six-round bouts will be Martino Jules (5-0) of Allentown, PA as takes on Danny Flores (15-15-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico City in a junior featherweight bout.

Ricky Nuno (2-2, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA battles Rasheed Johnson (5-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a welterweight fight.

Yeuri Andujar (3-1, 3 KOs) of San Cristobal, DR will take on Edgar Cortes (6-4-1) of Vineland, NJ in a bantamweight fight.

Radzhab Butaev (11-0, 9 KOs) takof Brooklyn, NY es on Silverio Ortiz (37-24, 18 KOs) of Merida, Mexico in a wlterweight bout.

In four-round fights:

Jonathan Torres (2-0) of Bethlehem, PA will square off Jerrod Miner (1-4-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a bantamweight bout.

Khainell Wheeler of Bethlehem will make his pro debut against George Sheppard (1-7-1) of Norfolk, VA in a super middleweight affair.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King's Promotions, are priced at $35,$50, $70 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now.