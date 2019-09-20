Fred Wilson Jr. and Ernesto Garza III in Action

NEW YORK (September 19, 2019)–Split-T Management will showcase two fighters in highly competitive bouts on Friday night.

Super Welterweight Fred Wilson, Jr. will take on Mekhrubon Saginov in a six-round fight featuring undefeated fighters at The Cannery Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas.

Ernesto Garza III will take on Junior Almonte in an eight-round battle for the WBC FECARBOX Bantamweight title at the Paramount in Huntington, New York.

Wilson (6-0-1,2 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio will be making his 2019 debut, as he steps up to face his biggest challenge in the highly acclaimed Saginov, who checks in with a record of 7-0 with five knockouts.

The bout can be seen live on Mayweather Promotions Facebook Page.

Garza of Saginaw, Michigan has a record of 10-2 with six knockouts, is riding a three-fight winning streak.

Almonte will be making his 2nd start of 2019 as he is coming off a 1st round stoppage over Jeno Tonte on February 23rd in Dearbon, Michigan.

The 30-year-old Garza, has wins over DeVonte Allen (5-1-1) and Hakeem Watkins (5-1), will be looking for the biggest win of his career in a fight that could catapult Garza into the world rankings.

Almonte of The Dominican Republic is perfect with a record of 12-0 with nine knockouts is the WBC FECARBOX Bantamweight champion.

He won that crown with a 1st round stoppage over Rafael Rodriguez. He also has a 1st round over Jesus Castillo (1-0).

Both Garza and Almonte weighed 116.8 lbs at Thursday’s weigh-in.